When is England v Sweden? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
Sarina Wiegman’s side face a rematch of their Euros semi-final three years ago
England face Sweden in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 as the holders face a rematch of their semi-final three years ago.
The Lionesses thumped Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a memorable night, on their way to reaching the Euro 2022 final and winning the tournament.
Sweden will no doubt have revenge on their minds and impressively topped Group C by beating 10-player Germany 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.
Sweden have several players who represent English clubs, including Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, and are familiar opponents for Sarina Wiegman’s side.
England bounced back from their opening defeat to France with comprehensive wins over Netherlands and Wales and have momentum behind them.
When is England v Sweden?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm local time) on Thursday 17 July in Zurich.
How can I watch it?
It will be live on BBC One and iPlayer with coverage starting from 7pm.
What is the England team news?
Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged team ahead of the Wales game, for the first time since the 2023 World Cup, and the England head coach may decide to keep with a winning formula.
Ella Toone has been in impressive form since returning to the midfield while Lauren James has looked more comfortable playing on the right wing. England have also been more solid defensively since Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter swapped positions in the back four.
Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones both scored against Wales after coming off the bench, so England have plenty of options on the bench should Wiegman decides she needs an impact later in the game.
Possible England XI; Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp
What is the Sweden team news?
Fridolina Rolfo made her first start of the tournament in the 4-1 win over Germany after fully recovering from her injury. Smilla Holmberg was a surprise inclusion at right back but impressed and could keep her place.
Possible Sweden XI: Falk; Holmberg, Björn, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Bennison; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfö; Blackstenius
