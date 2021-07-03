England vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and build-up ahead of quarter-final tonight

✕ Close Euro2020: England fans sing Three Lions following Germany victory

Follow live coverage as England take on Ukraine for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side won Group D after comfortable wins over Croatia and Czech Republic as well as the slightly more disappointing draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat Germany in famous fashion, earning a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley Stadium.

Now they leave home soil for the first time in the tournament and travel to face Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the quarter-finals. Andriy Shevchenko’s team were one of the lucky third-placed sides to qualify for the knockout phase after finishing behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C, only to then beat Sweden in the last-16 in extra-time in Glasgow.

England have only ever reached one European Championship semi-final in their history - back in 1996. Follow all the latest updates from the Italian capital as they bid to do it again: