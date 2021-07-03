England vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and build-up ahead of quarter-final tonight
Follow live coverage as England take on Ukraine for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 tonight.
Gareth Southgate’s side won Group D after comfortable wins over Croatia and Czech Republic as well as the slightly more disappointing draw with Scotland. They then went on to beat Germany in famous fashion, earning a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley Stadium.
Now they leave home soil for the first time in the tournament and travel to face Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the quarter-finals. Andriy Shevchenko’s team were one of the lucky third-placed sides to qualify for the knockout phase after finishing behind the Netherlands and Austria in Group C, only to then beat Sweden in the last-16 in extra-time in Glasgow.
England have only ever reached one European Championship semi-final in their history - back in 1996. Follow all the latest updates from the Italian capital as they bid to do it again:
History making Ukraine facing tough game against England
History making Ukraine facing tough game against England
In reaching the quarter-final stage of Euro 2020 Ukraine have already made history. This is the furthest they have ever got in a major tournament having also reached the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.
Andriy Shevchenko led the team to that World Cup quarter-final as captain and now he’s brought them to the last eight in Euro 2020 as manager.
After qualifying for the knockoutstages as one of the top ranked third placed sides, Ukraine took part in a dramatic last 16 tie against Sweden where Artem Dovbyk scored in added time of extra time to set up a quarter-final with England.
"We are here and this was our chance to change the future and we did it," said former Chelsea forward Shevchenko. "England are a great team, a lot of great players and a great manager. It will be a hard game for us."
England ready for Ukraine test
England will soon be heading to the Stadio Olympico for tonight’s quarter-final against Ukraine. Raheem Sterling shared this look at the England camp as they get ready to face Ukraine.
Raheem Sterling has been England’s player of Euro 2020 so far with three goals in four matches, including the all-important opening goal in their 2-0 victory against Germany on Tuesday.
The 26 year old is widely hailed as the Boy from Brent - a hashtag he has used himself in a celebratory tweet - but he is also the Boy from Maverley reports Nadine White:
Ukraine team news
Ukraine will be without forward Artem Besedin for after he suffered a knee ligament injury in the last 16 win over Sweden. Besedin is facing up to six months out and will play no further part in the tournament for Ukraine.
Captain Andriy Yarmolenko, who has scored two goals in four games at Euro 2020, was also forced off in that game with an apparent injury but is hoping to be fit.
Yarmolenko is one of four Ukrainian players on a yellow card, with the other three Artem Dovbyk, Mykola Shaparenko and fellow midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk.
Who’s going to start for England?
As you’d expect the rumour mill has been operating in full when it comes to England’s starting XI for tonight’s quarter-final.
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has started in England’s last two games but suffered a "slight knock" in training on Friday which may see him drop to the bench.
Jadon Sancho is heavily rumoured to be getting his first start of the tournament with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ready to return after a period of self-isolation.
Gareth Southgate is expected to change the formation as well. England played a 3-4-3 against Germany but are believed to be reverting back to the 4-2-3-1 that saw them cruise through the group stages.
Four players would miss a potential semi-final if they receive a yellow card against Ukraine, including defender Harry Maguire, midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice as well as forward Phil Foden.
Bar Foden, the other three were booked against Germany and a second yellow would trigger an automatic ban for the next game but that isn’t playing into Southgate’s thinking.
"We won’t make any decisions based on yellow cards," he said, "It would be an insult to Ukraine."
Why do England fans love Jack Grealish?
Jack Grealish has become the poster boy for England’s Euro 2020 campaign despite only starting one of the four matches Gareth Southgate’s men have played thus far.
He came on as a substitute against Germany and his introduction freed up Luke Shaw to get higher up the pitch which led to both of England’s goals, the second of which Grealish assisted with a lovely cross into Harry Kane.
With three goals in four games, Raheem Sterling has arguable been England’s player of the tournament so far but it is Grealish that fans are clamouring to see more of. But why?
What is the appeal of the 25-year-old from Birmingham? His down-to-earth nature? His attacking style of football? His well maintained hairdo?
David James on Jordan Pickford’s Euro 2020 performances
Former England goalkeeper, David James, has written about England’s current No. 1 goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. James has been impressed with the performances from the 27-year-old, in particular his display against Germany last time out.
“Jordan Pickford put in another excellent display, too. He always has a lot of scrutiny on him as the England goalkeeper, but I just didn’t see some of the mistakes people were suggesting he had made during the season.” said James
“Perhaps Pickford’s best moment of the Euros so far was that Thomas Müller one-on-one. There was a moment where he could’ve lost his head and committed himself in a way that would have been advantageous to Müller, but he didn’t.
“He forced Müller into an awkward shot. It’s one of those moments where I look at what he did and think he got it spot on. He’s had his hot-headed moments but there’s no doubt he’s learnt from those. I’ve got full confidence in him.”
Pickford has kept four clean sheets so far with England yet to concede a goal and it has been his composed performances that has benefitted England.
As well as his good positioning for the Muller chance, Pickford made two fantastic saves either side of half-time to shut out Germany and the Everton man will hope to continue his good form against Ukraine tonight.
How will England vs Ukraine play out tonight?
England face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in Rome this evening. The Three Lions made it to this stage by topping Group D and defeating Germany at Wembley in the round of 16. They have yet to concede a goal and have put in four pragmatic performances to get the best out of their players at the right times.
Ukraine have had a more turbulent tournament. They qualified for the knockout stages at the very last moment when the final results of Group F made them one of the four best third placed teams. In the round of 16 Ukraine forced their match against Sweden into extra time where substitute Artem Dovbyk popped up in the box in the 121st minute to head Ukraine into the quarters.
But how will both teams fare tonight?
A long wait for England
England will attempt to make it into the semi-final of the men’s European Championship for the first time in 25 years when they face Ukraine later tonight in Rome.
The Three Lions ended a 55-year wait to defeat Germany in a knockout game with their 2-0 victory at Wembley last Tuesday and Gareth Southgate’s men will face the Czech Republic or Denmark at the national stadium if they win in Rome.
Tonight’s match will be the only time England play away from home during the tournament and it is expected that there will be far more Ukraine fans in the stadium this evenin.
That is due to covid travel restrictions meaning fans in the UK have been told not to travel to the game, although there will be a contingent of ex-pats in the Stadio Olimpico.
