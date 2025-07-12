England’s Alex Greenwood: Women’s Euro 2025 derby may mean more for Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Alex Greenwood admitted the big-rivalry billing for their final Euro 2025 group-stage encounter might hold more weight for their Welsh opponents than it does for her.

A win against their fellow home nation – the lowest-ranked team in the tournament – would be enough to book defending champions England a place in the quarter-finals, while newcomers Wales would require a victory of four goals or more, as well as France beating the Netherlands.

Greenwood’s cool demeanour and downplayed approach to the opposition was in direct contrast to Wales captain Angharad James, who, when sat at the same St Gallen table moments before and asked if she wanted to knock England out, said: “Of course you do. It’s in our blood. It’s in our DNA.”

But quizzed as to whether or not she felt the same sense of rivalry, Greenwood conceded: “Maybe not as much. I think, for me personally, it’s another game.

“It’s now the most important game that we’re going to play and I think that’s how I look at it, that’s how I treat it. I think for the fans and everybody around it, the rivalry is brilliant.

“I think the atmosphere tomorrow is going to be great and something we should all look forward to, but from a personal perspective, it’s another really important game.”

Greenwood reached a century of England caps in their tournament-opening 2-1 defeat to France, and added: “Playing for England has always been a dream of mine since I could kick a ball and I think to make 100 caps for your country is generally something I never thought I would achieve.

“I’m really proud of doing that and really grateful for the people who helped me along the way.”

Wales do have a precedent when it comes to showing up against England, holding the Lionesses to a frustrating goalless draw in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

At the time, then-Wales manager Jayne Ludlow said it was probably the best result in their history and the current side are eager to write more of their own with what is likely to be one final opportunity in Switzerland.

Both Wales skipper James and head coach Rhian Wilkinson said “the pressure is all on England”, leaving some wondering if Wales were trying to get in the Lionesses’ psyche.

“Maybe, I don’t know,” replied England boss Sarina Wiegman. “But we have our own preparation and we know also what’s on the line and we will do everything to win the game because we want to get through.

Wiegman has been reading up on the rivalry (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s always pressure on England, but we make it expectation. We expect from ourselves that we are going to play a good game.”

Dutchwoman Wiegman, who led the Netherlands then England to the European trophy in 2017 and 2022 respectively, revealed she had also been undertaking a little research.

“Yeah, I learned a little about the history and about the rivalry,” she said. “But we focus on what we have to do and how we want to play and find a way to win.”