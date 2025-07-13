England v Wales live: Women’s Euro 2025 team news as underdogs vow to ‘spoil the party’
England face Wales in the final group stage match of Euro 2025 as the Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals with a victory over their rivals.
The holders are prepared for a “derby” against the tournament debutants Wales, who are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros and are all-but eliminated after defeats to France and Netherlands.
England bounced back from their opening defeat to France with an impressive 4-0 win against the Netherlands and Sarina Wiegman’s side can book their place in the quarter-finals with a win.
Wales, however, will be determined to not come from the Euros empty handed and potentially play a part in knocking the Lionesses out of the tournament before the quarter-final stage.
Head coach Rhian Wilkinson said Wales are out to “spoil the party” while the captain Angharad James said: “It’s in our blood, it’s in our DNA, the rivalry has always been and always will be there.”
What is the England team news?
England made some key changes for the Netherlands game and looked to have found a settled formula with Lauren James on the right wing, Ella Toone in midfield and Jess Carter at centre-back. Sarina Wiegman, who confirmed that everyone is fit and ready to play 90 minutes, could name an unchanged team in order to build some momentum and consistency.
Possible England XI: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; James, Russo, Hemp
When is England v Wales? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel
When is England vs Wales?
The Euro 2025 match kicks off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 13 July in St Gallen, Switzerland.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage starting from 7pm.
Good morning
England face Wales at Euro 2025 as the British rivals clash with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.
Holders England could have been out if they lost to the Netherlands on Wednesday but produced an excellent performance to win 4-0 and spark their tournament into life.
The Lionesses are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals with a win of any kind while Wales need to win against England and hope other results go their way.
Wales, who have lost both of their games, need to win and for France to beat the Netherlands but the tournament debuts also require a huge goal swing to advance.
If there was any question about how England would prepare for Sunday’s “derby” against Wales, Sarina Wiegman actually revealed it the moment the build-up started. The coach had been asked whether goal difference had been a consideration in the minutes after the 4-0 win over the Netherlands.
“No,” Wiegman responded. “We discussed how to play at our best.”
As classically simple as that sounds, and as different as this game is to the Dutch, it does illustrate the mentality running through the squad now.
'For them it is a big game but for us it is too' - Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman speaking ahead of England’s game against Wales at Euro 2025.
"I hope we will see a game where we have a lot of the ball and we play very good in possession, so we don't let it become into a fighting game.
“I am not worried [it will become a fighting game]. I think Wales are very compact and they can fight and are really together but also when they have the ball they can play direct.
“We are trying to prevent that, and the best way is to be good on the ball yourself and move the ball quickly to exploit the spaces.
"For them it is a big game but for us it is too. We want to win and get through the group stage. There is passion but we have passion too. We want to be really focused and good on the ball. We have to be patient."
Sarina Wiegman wants England to stay calm against Wales passion
Sarina Wiegman says England have to make sure their Euro 2025 derby against Wales does not become a “fighting game” and urged the Lionesses to focus on their own performance in order to reach the quarter-finals.
After beating the Netherlands 4-0 England can reach the quarter-finals with a win over rivals Wales, who are making their tournament debuts at the Euros and are the lowest-ranked side in the 16-team competition.
Wales are all-but out of the Euros and require a four-goal win in their final group game against England while also needing France to beat the Netherlands.
