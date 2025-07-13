England v Wales live: Women’s Euro 2025 team news as rivals clash for quarter-final place

Euros 2025: Wiegman says Lionesses 'focused' amid Wales rivalry

England face Wales in the final group stage match of Euro 2025 as the Lionesses look to reach the quarter-finals with a victory over their rivals.

The holders are prepared for a “derby” against the tournament debutants Wales, who are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros and are all-but eliminated after defeats to France and Netherlands.

England bounced back from their opening defeat to France with an impressive 4-0 win against the Netherlands and Sarina Wiegman’s side can book their place in the quarter-finals with a win.

Wales, however, will be determined to not come from the Euros empty handed and potentially play a part in knocking the Lionesses out of the tournament before the quarter-final stage.

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson said Wales are out to “spoil the party” while the captain Angharad James said: “It’s in our blood, it’s in our DNA, the rivalry has always been and always will be there.”

Follow all the build-up to England vs Wales at Women's Euro 2025 below