Women’s Euro 2025 live: England ‘not good enough’ as Lionesses react to France defeat
England 1-2 France: The Lionesses offered very little threat until Keira Walsh’s late goal gave the holders some hope
Holders England suffered a chastening start to their Euro 2025 campaign as France won 2-1 in Zurich to take charge of Group D along with the Netherlands.
England could now find themselves out of the Euros on Wednesday if they lose to the Netherlands and France beat tournament debutants Wales, who lost 3-0 to the Dutch earlier in the day in the other match in Group D.
Captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses need to take “responsibility” for their performance. "We lost the game with poor defending one-on-one,” Williamson said “Not good enough with the ball, we weren't good enough.”
England manager Sarina Wiegman also said that her team created their own problems in the defeat. “Of course, I’m very disappointed,” said Wiegman. “I think we started well. After that we created chances (for France) by playing short passes all the time. We were a bit sloppy too.”
Alex Greenwood on England's 'disappointing' defeat
Defender Alex Greenwood, who won her 100th cap against France, said England have “two massive games” after their opening defeat to France at Euro 2025.
“It was disappointing, disappointing result. I think we finished the game strong but we don’t want to be in situations like that where we are finishing games like that,” Greenwood told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Of course not the ideal start but no tournament is won or lost after the first game. We have two massive games now that we must win, we’ll assess the game, reflect on it individually and collectively and make sure we’re better in the next game.
"Honestly I thought we started the game really well. The first 10 to 15 minutes I thought we put them on the back foot and then after the VAR goal [England’s disallowed goal] we just lost our way a little bit which is disappointing. And when you concede two goals you've got an uphill battle.”
The fundamental flaw in England’s team that led to critical Euro 2025 defeat by France
Sarina Wiegman proclaimed a “new England”, and they have certainly been responsible for a few things previously unseen in the women’s Euros. This 2-1 defeat to France was the first time the defending champions have lost their opening game in the next competition, and it has now put them in real danger of becoming the first champions to go out in the group stage, too. Wednesday’s match against the Netherlands in Zurich is essentially a knockout tie.
Of most concern was something else new about this defeat, that is the real story of how it went. A manager who has previously been flawless in this tournament, winning it twice in a row with 100 per cent records, made her first big error. It is really the first time Wiegman has got it wrong as an England coach. And it was a big one.
The fundamental flaw in England’s team that led to Euro 2025 defeat by France
Sarina Wiegman on how England created their 'own problems'
England head coach Sarina Wiegman felt the defending champions created their “own problems” after opening their Euro 2025 campaign with a 2-1 loss to France in Zurich.
“Of course, I’m very disappointed,” said Wiegman. “I think we started well. After that, of course we know France are very good, but we created chances (for France) by playing short passes all the time. We were a bit sloppy too.”
Wiegman added: “When we built, we chose to do short passes and they were aiming for that.
“They were pretty good in midfield, so I think we had to go around at moments. On the right side, we had overloads where we could find that, but then you have to skip players and not play the short passes, but when you receive them you have to be tighter on the ball and be quicker.
“We played out of that press that developed too, so I think we caused a bit of our own problems, knowing that when you don’t do these things right against France, it’s a very good team so they can harm you.”
Leah Williamson: 'England were not good enough'
Leah Williamson gave an honest assessment of England’s performance as the Lionesses captain spoke to ITV after the 2-1 defeat to France.
"We lost the game poor defending one v one. We learnt from those mistakes in fairness. Not good enough with the ball, we weren't good enough. We got better and took advantage of that but not enough in the end.
"Sometimes it happens. The positive is I've not seen us like in terms of turning over the ball so much for a while now. Tomorrow, back on it and there were some really good stuff towards the end.
"When you lose it and you're that expansive, it is tough. We hold ourselves to higher standards in our individual battles.
"Everyone [needs to] take responsibly for themselves and have a look. Tomorrow we have new gameplan. Different places available and different opposition."
In what was always going to be a tough opening game, The Lionesses thought they had made the perfect start to their title defence but Alessia Russo’s 16th-minute rebound was disallowed by VAR after Beth Mead was marginally offside in the build-up.
And England were then stunned by France’s quickfire double before half time, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore scoring two goals in four minutes to leave England with a mountain to climb.
Sarina Wiegman appeared to be furious at France’s second, after England appealed for a foul on Russo in the build-up, but the goal survived a VAR review after Baltimore beat Lucy Bronze in the box to fire into the top corner.
Despite failing to threaten France for much of the second half, Keira Walsh pulled one back in the 86th minute to give England some hope. Substitute Michelle Agyemeng came closest to finding an equaliser, but her shot was blocked as France survived a late scare.
