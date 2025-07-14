Women’s Euro 2025 live: England handed key advantage after thrashing Wales to reach quarter-finals

England thrash Wales before an unspoken boost ignites Euro 2025 hopes

England ran riot against Wales in their final Euro 2025 group stage match to ensure the Lionesses cruised into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win.

The holders will play Sweden in a tough quarter-final next, but have landed on the kinder side of the draw by finishing the group stage as runners-up and they will avoid playing Spain until at least the final.

England were prepared for a “derby” against the tournament debutants Wales, who are the lowest-ranked team at the Euros, but Sarina Wiegman’s produced a professional performance to ease past their opponents with all of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway and Aggie Beever-Jones grabbing goals.

It capped an excellent recovery from the Lionesses after losing their opening game of the tournament to France, with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands and a 6-1 destruction of Wales setting up another push for the title.

“It probably was the best thing that could have happened to us as a team,” forward Mead said. “I think it motivated us. We're now in a position where we're building quite nicely and hopefully we can continue that momentum now into the quarterfinals.”

Follow all the reaction and analysis from England vs Wales at Women's Euro 2025 below: