Women’s Euro 2025 live: Lionesses respond to Jess Carter abuse and Leah Williamson injury latest
England play Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final on Tuesday night after a dramatic win on penalties against Sweden
England are building up to their Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy and will reveal an update on the fitness of captain Leah Williamson before travelling to Geneva as they look to return to the final.
Williamson was forced off with an ankle injury during England’s dramatic quarter-final win over Sweden but the Lionesses are “very optimistic” that the defender will be available.
It remains to be seen if Williamson will take part in England’s training session this morning, while manager Sarina Wiegman will also give an update in her press conference later this evening.
The Lionesses are continuing to support Jess Carter after the defender revealed she has been receiving racist abuse since the start of Euro 2025.
England’s players will not take the knee before Tuesday’s semi-final and want stronger action from the FA over the abuse suffered by Carter, with some players pushing for a boycott of social media.
Lucy Bronze issues warning over Jess Carter abuse: 'No one needs social media'
Lucy Bronze has warned social media companies football players can “thrive” without their services after her England team-mate Jess Carter was the target of vile racist online abuse at Euro 2025.
Carter said she will be “taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with”, while team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy said she “will not continue to feed the very platforms that enable this abuse with no consequence” for the remainder of the tournament.
And while Bronze was adamant players could quite easily cut ties with the platforms, she was nevertheless “sad” for Carter, who she conceded might also be “missing out” on a chance to celebrate with supporters as the defending champions prepare for Tuesday’s semi-final with Italy in Geneva.
No one needs social media – Lucy Bronze issues warning over Jess Carter abuse
England ‘very optimistic’ over Leah Williamson injury
England are “optimistic” that captain Leah Williamson will be ready to face Italy in the Euro 2025 semi-final.
Williamson rolled her ankle and was forced off during England’s quarter-final win over Sweden on Thursday and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches.
“We're very optimistic that Leah will be available,” Esme Morgan said on Saturday. “She seemed in very high spirits this morning. I want what's best for the team, and that's absolutely having our captain on the pitch for us.”
We will see whether Williamson takes part in training later this morning.
Lucy Bronze explains England’s decision to stop taking the knee
Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses have decided against taking the knee before their Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy because there is a clear argument the anti-racism message is not “as strong as it used to be” following the abuse of England defender Jess Carter.
Bronze revealed there is “anger” and “sadness” in the England camp after Carter spoke out against the “vile” and “abhorrent” social media abuse she has received while playing for England at Euro 2025.
The Lionesses have taken the knee before games since the murder of George Floyd in 2020 but will stand before kick-off against Italy on Tuesday. In a statement, the Lionesses said “we and football need to find another way to tackle racism” while the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out backed the players’ decision and called on social media companies to do more to combat racist abuse.
Bronze explains England’s decision to stop taking the knee after Carter abuse
England players want stronger action from FA over racist abuse of Jess Carter
England’s players want stronger action from the football authorities, including from the FA, after the racist abuse suffered by Jess Carter at Euro 2025.
As my colleague Miguel Delaney reports, some players want England to also step away from their social media channels in protest.
Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has said she will no longer “feed” the online platforms where Carter was abused and the Lionesses have hit out at “online poison”.
England players want stronger action from FA over racist abuse of Jess Carter
Top story: England call in police over 'vile' abuse of Jess Carter
England’s players have said they will not take the knee before Tuesday’s Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy after defender Jess Carter was sent “vile” and “abhorrent” racist abuse online following their quarter-final win over Sweden.
The Football Association (FA) confirmed they are working with UK police and the relevant social media platforms, while Carter said she would be “taking a step back” from social media as a result of the abuse she has received throughout the tournament.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer sent his support to Carter and said: “There is no place for racism in football or anywhere in society. I stand with Jess, the Lionesses, and any players who have suffered racism, on and off the pitch.”
