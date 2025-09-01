Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after three months in charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Bayer Leverkusen boss after just three months in charge.

The 55-year-old left Ajax for Old Trafford in 2022 and led the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup in his first season.

Ten Hag won the FA Cup in an unconvincing second season and was sacked by United after a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Dutchman returned to management in May as Xabi Alonso’s successor at Leverkusen, but has been fired only three months into a two-year deal.

Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes said: “This decision was not an easy one for us. Nobody wanted to take this step.

“However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible.

“We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new set-up.”

Ten Hag had taken charge of just three matches at Leverkusen.

After winning 4-0 at Sonnenhof Grossaspach in the German Cup, the side lost 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga opener and then drew 3-3 at 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro said: “A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary.

“We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season – and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels and across the entire first team.

“Now it’s a matter of fully implementing and utilising these conditions again.”

Ten Hag becomes the third former United boss to be sacked in five days after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was let go by Besiktas and Jose Mourinho was sacked by fellow Turkish giants Fenerbahce.