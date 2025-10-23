Erling Haaland gives glimpse into fitness routine behind goal scoring mastery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland has an ice bath in his back yard and a sauna in his garden as part of the fitness regime he has given himself to keep him available to carry on scoring.

The Manchester City forward, who has scored 22 goals in his last 12 games for club and country, has a lengthy recovery routine to ensure he stays fit.

Haaland also has home visits from a City physio before training and a private gym in his Manchester home.

The 25-year-old has launched his own YouTube channel (@erling) and was speaking on a documentary about a day in his life.

And he said that he tries to go in his personal ice bath and sauna every day. The striker bought both online as part of his attempts to prevent injury.

Haaland spent spells on the sidelines earlier in his career but has made 157 appearances in three-and-a-bit seasons since joining City, scoring 139 goals and winning two Premier League Golden Boots.

The former Borussia Dortmund player, who was filmed cooking outside on his barbecue on a day when a storm was forecast, signed a 9.5-year contract extension with City last season and said he did not mind the Mancunian weather because, coming from Norway, he was used to it being wilder.

Haaland also pays great attention to his diet, cooking a lot, and said he learned to be self-reliant after leaving home as a teenager.

“I have been living alone since I was 16 so I had to learn how to cook,” he said. “Cooking is a big part of my life, especially steak and potatoes, I am from Norway.”