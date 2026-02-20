Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland is fit and back and in contention following injury as Manchester City prepare to take on Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

City can close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points with victory over Newcastle, before the Gunners travel to Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby.

Haaland picked up a knock in City’s win against Fulham last Wednesday and was left out of the squad for their victory over Salford City in the FA Cup three days later.

Haaland has scored 29 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions this season, and leads the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot with 22, five clear of his nearest challenger, Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

His fitness, however, has been questioned in recent weeks, even before injury in the Fulham game, and his scoring streak has tailed off with only four goals in 13 appearances since the turn of the year.

But in a huge boost for City, Guardiola appeared to confirm that Haaland is back to 100 percent as he nodded when asked if the Norwegian was “fully fit”.

The Catalan coach also offered a more mixed report on City’s wing options as he provided an update on the returns of Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

“Doku is not training and Savinho’s ready,” he said.

Newcastle come into the game with renewed confidence after three consecutive wins, beating Tottenham in the Premier League and Aston Villa in the FA Cup before the midweek thrashing of Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in the Champions League play-offs.

more to follow...