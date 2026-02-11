Erling Haaland injury update as Pep Guardiola explains half-time substitution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola revealed Erling Haaland was taken off as a precaution in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Fulham having complained of discomfort after scoring a goal that moved him level with Colin Bell in the club's scoring charts.

Haaland got the third of the night, his 153rd goal for the club to move joint fourth all-time for City, following goals from Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly.

But Haaland was then replaced at half-time by Omar Marmoush with City cruising towards a win that moved them to within three points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"Niggles," Guardiola said when asked why Haaland was withdrawn. "Some problems, he feels uncomfortable. It was 3-0 of course. The reason why? Many games...

"I didn't speak with the doctors, I don't know exactly what he has. Just fatigue or something."

An injury to their star forward would be the only potential blemish on an otherwise straightforward night for City, who did not need to move too far out of second gear against a disappointing Fulham side who lost for the fourth time in five to lose more ground in the fight for Europe.

Semenyo scored his fifth goal in eight games for City to get things started before teeing up the excellent O'Reilly to get the second in another fine performance from the January signing.

"He has incredible skills and he is so open-minded and generous in the effort," Guardiola said of the Ghana winger. "He has an incredible sense of goal for the chaos of second goals. Really good."