Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Estevao is still adapting to the Premier League after moving to England from Brazil, says Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The 18-year-old winger has brought plenty of excitment to the Chelsea side during his 15 appearances this season, in which he has scored four goals and made one assist. However, the majority of his Premier League minutes have come from the bench and there has been clamour from some fans for more starts.

Estevao played only five minutes in Chelsea’s last league game – the 1-0 win at Tottenham last weekend – before playing the full 90 minutes against Qarabag in the Champions League, where he scored and was the Blues’ best attacking threat in a 2-2 draw.

Ahead of the visit of Wolves to Stamford Bridge on Saturday night, Maresca was asked whether Estevao is ready to start back-to-back games, and the Chelsea manager joked that his young star was still getting used to the British weather.

“He’s ready to start, for sure. But if he starts, another one is on the bench and the other one wants to start. He is still trying to adapt to England. He was complaining about it being cold last week and it was October. Wait until December and January! I say ‘it’s still hot’.”

more to follow...