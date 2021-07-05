✕ Close Euro 2020: England fans climb Shaftesbury memorial fountain after Ukraine victory

Follow all the latest team news and latest updates from Euro 2020 ahead of the Wembley semi-finals, as Italy meet Spain on Tuesday night before England face Denmark.

Bukayo Saka will be fit for England’s showdown with Denmark after missing out on the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals with a minor knock. The 19-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game. “He should be fine,” Southgate said. “He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision. He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine.”

Southgate has also warned that Denmark are “riding a wave of emotion” driven by their experience with Christian Eriksen and will be a “powerful force”. Eriksen collapsed after a cardiac arrest just before halftime in the Danes’ opening match of the tournament against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch. “We talk about perspective in sport but we rarely have it. This was a moment that brought it home for all of us,” Southgate said. “I can also imagine what it has done for the Danish team, their bond. We are talking about the things we have been through but what they went through that day, the way their captain (Simon Kjaer) was and the way the group was and how that would have connected with their supporters, that’s pretty powerful.”

Spain meet Italy and their shootout win over Switzerland showcased the team spirit players and Luis Enrique have talked up throughout the tournament. “From day one we were confident we were a solid and united group and that we were good enough and we’ve proved that,” said forward Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of the Wembley semi-final. “Italy are a top level team with players who keep performing at the highest level with their clubs but we’re not any less than them.”

Italy will be without defender Leonardo Spinazzola after he suffered a suspected ruptured tendon, and the left-back will be out of action “for a few months”, according to his new manager Jose Mourinho. “We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months, but that’s football and we have to be ready to start the next week,” Mourinho said on Instagram during Roma’s pre-season preparations. Follow all the latest news below.