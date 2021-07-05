Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Denmark latest news and build-up to Italy vs Spain semi-final
Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of the semi-finals
Follow all the latest team news and latest updates from Euro 2020 ahead of the Wembley semi-finals, as Italy meet Spain on Tuesday night before England face Denmark.
Bukayo Saka will be fit for England’s showdown with Denmark after missing out on the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals with a minor knock. The 19-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game. “He should be fine,” Southgate said. “He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision. He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine.”
Southgate has also warned that Denmark are “riding a wave of emotion” driven by their experience with Christian Eriksen and will be a “powerful force”. Eriksen collapsed after a cardiac arrest just before halftime in the Danes’ opening match of the tournament against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch. “We talk about perspective in sport but we rarely have it. This was a moment that brought it home for all of us,” Southgate said. “I can also imagine what it has done for the Danish team, their bond. We are talking about the things we have been through but what they went through that day, the way their captain (Simon Kjaer) was and the way the group was and how that would have connected with their supporters, that’s pretty powerful.”
Spain meet Italy and their shootout win over Switzerland showcased the team spirit players and Luis Enrique have talked up throughout the tournament. “From day one we were confident we were a solid and united group and that we were good enough and we’ve proved that,” said forward Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of the Wembley semi-final. “Italy are a top level team with players who keep performing at the highest level with their clubs but we’re not any less than them.”
Italy will be without defender Leonardo Spinazzola after he suffered a suspected ruptured tendon, and the left-back will be out of action “for a few months”, according to his new manager Jose Mourinho. “We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months, but that’s football and we have to be ready to start the next week,” Mourinho said on Instagram during Roma’s pre-season preparations. Follow all the latest news below.
Euro 2020: Burley says tournament format is “unfair"
Former Scotland player Craig Burley has hit out at Euro 2020’s format as England have played the majority of their matches at Wembley.
All of the Three Lions’ matches, bar their quarter-final against Ukraine, have been staged at the home of English football and their semi-final will also be in London.
The legendary stadium is also the venue of the final and the ex-Scottish star has criticised Uefa.
He told ESPN: “If you get to the final — which I think England will, even though Denmark are the best team still in there — you are going to play six out of seven games at Wembley.
“What the hell is that all about from UEFA? You’ve played four games at Wembley already.
“If you are an elite country, which England supposedly are, you can’t have them playing six out of the seven games in front of their own fans. So UEFA have made a complete hash of it.”
Euro 2020: Mourinho backs Shaw to start against Denmark
There has been a lot of press at Euro 2020 around the criticism Jose Mourinho has given his former United player Luke Shaw, with the England star saying he’s ignoring the comments made about him.
However it seems the Roma boss has had a change of heart after Shaw made two assists in England’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.
He told talkSport: “The question is do England need to play with a back three like they did against Germany? My view is no.
“Germany is a different way to play three at the back and the Danish model of playing doesn’t need England to adapt and to match, in my opinion.
“The back four is really, really solid. Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.”
Mourinho added Shaw is a “clear” starter for their semi-final against Denmark.
Euro 2020: Spain need to “limit” Jorginho’s involvement
Spanish star César Azpilicueta says his team need to prevent his Chelsea teammate and Italian player Jorginho from getting a hold of their semi-final.
Jorginho has been a talisman for Italy at the Euros and the Blues’ skipper believes if his involvement is “limited” then Spain will have more of a chance to make the final.
He told Sky Italia: “It will be nice to meet him again on the pitch. That’s why football is great, now we are going to give the best for our national teams.
“Jorginho has proved to be a crucial player for Italy. He has important qualities, he likes to keep the ball in his feet and control the game. If we limit his involvement, we’ll have more chances to qualify for the final.”
Euro 2020: Italy still have “room for improvement"
Italian boss Roberto Mancini is delighted with his side’s progress at the Euros but does admit they can play even better ahead of their semi-final against Spain.
Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final and have gone further than many predicted pre-tournament. The team had gone through a difficult period after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and Mancini says his side have now bounced back,
He said: “The team has progressed game in, game out. Even when there have been tricky matches, the team has always got better – and there is still room for improvement.
“That’s what I saw in my squad, the desire to play well, to try to bounce back after the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup – it was all of those ingredients. But we can still do better.”
Euro 2020: No surprises in store in England vs Denmark
Denmark’s manager Kasper Hjulmand says neither the Danes or England will surprise each other in the Euro semi-final on Tuesday.
The two teams last faced each other in the Nations League where Denmark won 1-0 after Harry Maguire was shown a red card.
The boss said: “I don’t think England will surprise us. And I don’t think we’ll surprise them.”
Denmark have said they are still playing with Christian Eriksen in their hearts after the star suffered a cardiac arrest in the team’s opening Euros game.
Hjulmand added: “I believe in my team’s character. And in the love and compassion they’re receiving from the fans. It’s giving us wings.
“We’re playing with Eriksen in our hearts. We really believe in ourselves and we’ll continue to fight.”
Euro 2020: England will not be satisfied with semi-final
England boss Gareth Southgate has said his team won’t be satisfied with just a semi-final spot.
The Three Lions have now reached the semi-final in back-to-back major tournaments after getting to the stage at the 2018 World Cup. They will play Denmark on Tuesday after recording an impressive 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarters.
Southgate said: “I guess the interesting part for us is we won’t feel totally satisfied if it’s just a semi-final for us, whereas maybe three years ago – although there was massive disappointment after the semi-final – there was a feeling we’d come a long way.
“Now we’ve replicated what we did there, but that won’t be enough to fulfil the group. That’s a positive sign.
“Our group are ready to get to the next step – they are excited by that challenge.”
England not satisfied with semi-final, says Gareth Southgate as ‘powerful force’ Denmark await
A place in the final four is no longer an achievement for the Three Lions – just another barrier for them to break down
Euro 2020: Italy’s Leonardo Spinazzola out ‘for a few months'
Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola will be out of action “for a few months” after suffering a serious injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium on Friday, his club AS Roma’s new manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Italian media reports said full back Spinazzola, who has been fundamental to Italy’s impressive charge to the last four, sustained a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon injury in their 2-1 win in Munich and would miss the remainder of the Euros.
Spinazzola, 28, was pictured in tears on a stretcher as he left the field to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri, who is set to take his spot for Tuesday’s semi-final against Spain at Wembley.
“We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months, but that’s football and we have to be ready to start the next week,” Mourinho said on Instagram during Roma’s pre-season preparations.
Spinazzola said on Instagram that he hoped to be back soon, without providing details of his injury.
“Unfortunately we all know what happened, but our Italian dream continues and with this amazing group of ours nothing is impossible,” Spinazzola said.
“I can only say that I will be back soon - you can be sure of that.”
Euro 2020: Bukayo Saka fit for England v Denmark
We start with the news that Bukayo Saka will be fit for England’s showdown with Denmark after missing out on the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarter-finals with a minor knock. The 19-year-old started in England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 and the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic in their final Group D game. “He should be fine,” Southgate said. “He did declare himself available for the (Ukraine) game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision. He will go back into full training with the group on Monday and he should be fine.”
Good morning and welcome along as we bring you all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 semi-finals as England meet Denmark after Italy first face Spain at Wembley.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies