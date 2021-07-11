✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final this evening in what will be their first appearance at a men’s major tournament final in over half a century.

Destiny has arrived for Gareth Southgate’s side, three years on from their incredible run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, a chance at immortality presents itself. Standing in their way is a formidable opponent in the shape of Italy, who are unbeaten in their last 33 matches across all competitions (with 27 wins and six draws), while scoring 86 goals and conceding 10 during.

The Three Lions are confident though, having edged past Germany in the round of 16 and then eased past Ukraine in Rome, with the historic Wembley semi-final win in extra-time over Denmark thanks to Harry Kane’s rebound from a missed penalty enough to secure their place in this evening’s showpiece game.

The energy and emotion of the national team’s stadium will prove a major weapon, according to Southgate, who hopes to harness that to get the better of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri: “To be able to hear Wembley like it was tonight and to know how that will have been around the country is, yes, it’s an honour. Because we’re a special country, we are historically an incredible country and I know I couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman. I can’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it’s been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling.”

