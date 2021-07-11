Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Italy build-up and early team news for Wembley final
The Three Lions take on the Azzurri at Wembley Stadium this evening to crown a new European champion
England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final this evening in what will be their first appearance at a men’s major tournament final in over half a century.
Destiny has arrived for Gareth Southgate’s side, three years on from their incredible run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, a chance at immortality presents itself. Standing in their way is a formidable opponent in the shape of Italy, who are unbeaten in their last 33 matches across all competitions (with 27 wins and six draws), while scoring 86 goals and conceding 10 during.
The Three Lions are confident though, having edged past Germany in the round of 16 and then eased past Ukraine in Rome, with the historic Wembley semi-final win in extra-time over Denmark thanks to Harry Kane’s rebound from a missed penalty enough to secure their place in this evening’s showpiece game.
The energy and emotion of the national team’s stadium will prove a major weapon, according to Southgate, who hopes to harness that to get the better of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri: “To be able to hear Wembley like it was tonight and to know how that will have been around the country is, yes, it’s an honour. Because we’re a special country, we are historically an incredible country and I know I couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman. I can’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it’s been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling.”
We’ll have all the latest preview pieces, quotes and build-up ahead of the conclusion of Euro 2020 below:
What it was like to watch the 1966 World Cup final
The privileged few inside Wembley tonight for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy are the envy of the nation. For most supporters getting a seat for the biggest international match that the stadium has hosted for 55 years is an impossible dream.
Back in 1966, it seemed preposterously easy to get a ticket for the World Cup final. You could pick one up at the local shop along with your morning newspapers.
“My mother Ethel used to drive me to school,” said Albert Boniface, who attended all the England games in that glorious mid-sixties summer. “We passed a newsagent on Western Avenue with a sign in the window that said ‘World Cup tickets for sale.’
Police warns fans over trip to London for Euro 2020 final
Police have urged England fans not to gather in large numbers for the Euro 2020 final, warning London remains in the grip of a public health crisis.
Large crowds of supporters are set to amass in the capital on Sunday as the Three Lions aim to win their first European championships against Italy at Wembley.
The Metropolitan Police have prepared for the match by visiting venues to ensure social distancing is maintained, and the force said a “great” number of officers will be in place in different locations.
The Met also warned those without tickets not to visit London as they may end up missing the match.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “The Met has a significantly enhanced policing operation in place and will adapt as necessary to increased numbers of fans enjoying the matches.
“We will continue to deploy a great many officers and specialist units to prevent crime and disorder and respond to any incidents right across London.
“We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros 2020 final safely and securely, behave responsibly and consider the safety and welfare of others.
“London still remains in a public health crisis. There are Government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced.
“We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds.
“But I urge people not to gather in large numbers. If you don’t have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club, my message is clear: please do not come to London - you could end up missing the game.”
William wishes England well for final
The Duke of Cambridge could not hide his excitement and said the whole country is behind England’s footballers as they go for glory in the Euro 2020 final.
William, who is president of the Football Association, said he “can’t really believe this is happening” ahead of the crunch match against Italy on Sunday night.
Urging the players to “bring it home”, he said they had already brought out the “very best of England”.
William, who will be at Wembley for the match, said: “Gareth (Southgate), Harry (Kane), and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight.
“What a team performance it’s been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the back room team as well have been truly essential.
“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.
“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home.”
The video will be posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media channels later on Sunday morning.
Southgate emphasises importance of inclusivity
He said: “For an island our size we’ve got an incredible influence on the world and we’ve got to keep that in a positive way. There are historic things that we should be proud of.
“At heart I go back to the values that my parents gave me and treating people as you would want to be treated. Just respectful, really.
“We have so many things here that we should be proud of that we probably underestimate that.”
He added that “there are positive things that we could help to change or influence in society”.
He said: “The longer I’ve been in the role the more I’ve understood the importance for our fans of that connection with the team.
“They felt part of it and that inclusivity is really important to us because I think that’s what modern England is.
“We know it hasn’t always been the case and there’s historic reasons for that, but that level of tolerance and inclusion is what we have to be about moving forward.”
Three Lions performed in Latin
A version of Three Lions performed entirely in Latin has won the approval of one the original song’s writers.
The football anthem, first composed for Euro 96 by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel along with Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds, has become the go-to chant for England fans.
And to celebrate England’s achievement in reaching the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, when they will face Italy, two classics scholars have translated it into the language of ancient Rome.
Tres Leones, written for classics journal Antigone, won the admiration of Baddiel, who tweeted his appreciation of the Latin lyrics.
He wrote: “Love it. Particularly Stilem Saltantem (And Nobby dancing. Obviously).”
A spokesperson for Antigone told PA: “It’s not too difficult to translate the song into Latin, as the general themes of failure and frustration are universal and timeless.
“And even the Eternal City had to pick itself up from some hard losses: fixtures against the Parthians in Carrhae in 53 BC or against Germanic tribes in the Teutoburg Forest were absolute shockers for them.”
In the translation, “all those oh-so-nears” becomes “ludis Tantaleis” (all those tantalising games), while “when Lineker scored” is “Linecrem aequantem” (Lineker equalising).
Meanwhile “30 years” becomes “sex lustra”, or six five-year periods.
The lyrics in full:
Domum redit,
domum redit,
redit nunc
pediludium! (x IV)
homines fingunt quae fiant:
viderunt prius omnia.
hoc sciunt,
hoc aiunt...
quod Angli semper perdere amant,
dissipare parant,
sed scio quam ludant
quod reminiscor:
TRES LEONES togae,
Iulio nitente.
sex lustra curae
numquam non sperabam.
tantis iocis, tantis rhonchis,
ludis Tantaleis
defessa per annos,
cerno MOOREM pilam furantem,
LINECREM aequantem,
CHARLTONEM pulsantem,
STILEM saltantem.
TRES LEONES togae,
Iulio nitente.
sex lustra curae
numquam non sperabam.
sic praeteritum
veniat iterum...
domum redit
Keir Starmer’s message for England
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also sent his best wishes to the team.
He said: “On and off the field, you’ve shown the best of England during this tournament.
“You’ve been as fearless as the three lions on our crest. You’ve lit up this tournament. And in spite of those who tried to undermine you, you’ve used your platform to stand up for our shared values as a country.
“In doing so, you have become role models not just to a generation of young people, but to an entire nation.
“I want you to know that as you line up at Wembley today, the whole of England will be bursting with pride watching you.
“We still believe. Bring it home.”
PM Johnson’s message for England team
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to the England football team ahead of their clash with Italy in Sunday’s Euros final.
Mr Johnson told manager Gareth Southgate and the squad that they had “already made history”.
He said: “You have taken England into the final of a major international competition.
“For most people in this country, it is the first time this has happened in all their lives.
“You have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork - and sheer flair - seem to shine in everything you do.
“You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift that trophy too.
“We are not just hoping or praying. We believe in you, Gareth, and your incredible squad.
“On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, have a great game - and bring it home!”
England vs Italy: Phil Foden misses training with minor injury before Euro 2020 final
Phil Foden did not take part in England’s opening training session on Saturday as a precaution over a minor injury.
The Manchester City forward was the only member of Gareth Southgate’s squad not to participate ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Asked about the Manchester City playmaker’s fitness, Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: “He’s a doubt. We’ll have to check again but he’s got a fairly minor foot injury.
England and Italy ready to seize Euro 2020 glory in final defined by redemption
In one of Gareth Southgate’s last meetings with the England squad, he put a choice to the players that could define their careers.
“You’ve created a legacy. You’ve earned the people’s respect. You’ve represented your country in the right way. But now you have the choice of what colour medal you get.”
Roberto Mancini was meanwhile saying something similar to the Italy players, telling them that this is “their moment”.
Many of them believe it. As many of the England players believe they’re winning gold, to at last lift that silver urn, its Greek shape inspired by the fact that Europe is a word of Hellenic origin.
There is a rare conviction running through both squads, that has only been fired by their runs through this fantastic tournament. Italy have soared, before landing to dig their claws in against Spain. England have marched, before really getting into their stride.
England vs Italy: Team news
Gareth Southgate again has the luxury of a clean slate in terms of health and suspensions as he prepares to select his side for the final. His main decision may come over a possible change of shape with Italy presenting his side with their stiffest test of the tournament so far by some margin.
Despite conceding a first goal of the tournament against the Danes, Jordan Pickford will start in goal and could do so in front of an unchanged defence with Kyle Walker and Luke Shaw so far excelling in the full-back positions outside of first-choice central defensive pairing John Stones and Harry Maguire. Should Southgate opt to return to the three-man defence that performed so well against Germany, Kieran Trippier could return on the right side with Walker sliding inside to centre-back.
Midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice have formed one of the best pairings at the tournament and will surely start again with fit-again Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson one of Southgate’s primary options from the bench, should he need them. Again, should Southgate want to go slightly more conservative, Mason Mount could drop back and form more of a traditional three in midfield instead of operating as a No 10 as he has in the last two games.
Southgate has a wealth of attacking options at the top end of the pitch with the in-form Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane two of the players of the tournament. Those two are must-starts with Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho competing for the final spot on the right-hand side. Saka started the semi-final and is the man in possession heading into Sunday’s showpiece.
Italy are of course without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the quarter-final, and Roberto Mancini must decide whether to play Emerson Palmieri again - who started the semis - or make another alteration to a defence which was previously settled.
Jorginho, Nicolo Barella and Marco Verratti form an outstanding midfield trio, one so good group-stage star Manuel Locatelli is now forced to watch on from the bench. Federico Chiesa has won a place in the team after starting out amongst the substitutes and will surely start again here after his goal in the semi-final.
Ciro Immobile of Lazio will lead the line up top with Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, scorer of fine goals against Turkey and Belgium, operating from the left-hand side.
