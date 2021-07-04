✕ Close Euro 2020: England fans climb Shaftesbury memorial fountain after Ukraine victory

The final four at Euro 2020 are set, with England making their way through to the semis courtesy of a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side return to Wembley for their next game - and for the final, should they make it there - after winning this game in Rome, their first fixture of the tournament outside of London. They will meet Denmark in the semi-finals, after the storied Scandinavians won their own encounter with Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku just hours before the Three Lions triumphed.

On the other side of the draw, much-fancied Italy will play Spain, with the Azzurri seeing off Belgium in impressive fashion and La Roja just sneaking through past Switzerland on penalties.

Just three games remain after a thrilling and absorbing summer of action spread across the Continent, with the semi-finals taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Dreams of success have quickly become concrete optimism for four national teams and their fans, but work remains to be done to reach the final. Follow all the build-up to the two semi-finals at Euro 2020 live here: