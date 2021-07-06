Euro 2020 LIVE: Italy vs Spain team news plus England vs Denmark latest
Follow live coverage as Italy and Spain kick off the Euro 2020 semi-finals tonight.
Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri have been the tournament’s most impressive team, topping Group A in style before seeing off plucky Austria and then No 1 ranked Belgium last time out. Spain have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride and were staring at elimination in the group stages before turning on the style against Slovakia. They then survived extra-time against Croatia before coming through the lottery of a penalty shootout against Switzerland in the quarter-final.
The two meet at Wembley Stadium tonight in the first of the tournament’s final four matches. England, meanwhile, are preparing for the other where they will meet Denmark. Bukayo Saka, who missed the thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday with injury, is back fit and available again meaning boss Gareth Southgate once again has a clean bill of health to work with.
We will bring you all the latest from inside the England camp as well as all the build-up from Wembley throughout the day:
England’s development ‘comes from Gareth'
Kieran Trippier says that England’s development “comes from Gareth”, who called the La Liga-winning Atletico Madrid right-back one of his “tribal elders” ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final.
The squad are keeping himself busy ahead of facing Denmark and the 30-year-old is avoiding the group showings of Love Island - “I can’t stand the show!” he said - as a calm focus falls upon the camp.
“I wasn’t nervous,” he said of the World Cup. “Even in the semi-final against Croatia I wasn’t nervous. I don’t get nervous before games, it’s more I can’t wait to get going. I wouldn’t say it’s nerves.
“It’s more I’ve played in a lot of big games now, so when I come into semi-finals it’s just excitement. You are seeing the place, you are seeing the whole nation.
“Everyone is buzzing and it’s just good to see smiles on everyone’s faces and after the year-and-a-half that we’ve all had it’s good to them all smiling again.
“It is good for us players, staff to see everybody enjoying themselves.”
Harry Kane yet to speak to new Spurs boss Nuno
Harry Kane has described Nuno Espirito Santo as a “great manager” but is yet to speak with the new Tottenham head coach amid intense speculation about his future.
England captain Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs this summer and has been heavily linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester City.
Former Wolves boss Nuno was last week unveiled as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho and faces a fight to retain the services of his star man.
Kane, who has scored three goals to help England reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020, is eager to concentrate on international matters for the time being and says talks with the Portuguese will have to wait.
Italy vs Spain team news
In a huge blow for Italy, left-back Leonardo Spinazzola – arguably their best player at Euro 2020 so far – ruptured his Achilles late on against Belgium.
As such, the defender will miss the rest of the tournament and spend a few months on the sidelines.
Elsewhere in the Italy squad, a number of players have recovered from niggling injuries, so any selection headaches for Mancini will result from the impressive form of many of his charges, rather than physical issues.
Spain, meanwhile, look likely to be without Pablo Sarabia in their frontline, while Aymeric Laporte trained separately from the rest of the group this week but is expected to be okay to play this evening.
Spain ready to win possession battle
Spain coach Luis Enrique believes the first Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy could hinge on who dominates possession.
Spain broke a tournament record for possession in their opening game against Sweden but had little to show for it as the game finished 0-0.
However, he said his team, rather like this new-look Italy side that have captured neutrals’ hearts, were most comfortable with the ball at their feet.
“That’s one of the first questions to settle. We are leaders in ball possession but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that’ll be the first battle we need to conquer,” he told a news conference on Monday.
“They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.
“Our objective is clear, we want the ball, we need it, if we have to do something different we will adapt but we prefer to have possession of the ball.”
Italy vs Spain match preview
The first semi-final of the two is beauty and a meeting of two of the great footballing countries.
Italy have been sensational so far with Roberto Mancini getting every big call right on their route to the last four.
Spain have had a little bit more trouble but this is Spain in a major tournament. They know what they’re doing on this stage.
Here Miguel Delaney previews tonight’s game and an Italy side that, for the first time in a long time, are showing everyone - including Spain - the way.
England ‘better prepared’ for Denmark semi-final
Gareth Southgate believes England’s recent semi-final experience means they go into Wednesday’s last-four clash with Denmark better prepared than at previous tournaments.
The Three Lions fell just short at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they lost in the semis. England then suffered more semi-final disappointment in 2019 as they were beaten by Holland in the Nations League.
But Southgate insists the experience gained on those two occasions will help England as they prepare for Wednesday’s Wembley showdown.
“We are better prepared for this semi-final in that we’ve lived it before. We’ve had another two semi-finals prior to this one.
“And although that doesn’t determine winning or losing a game of football, there are a lot of factors that we are aware of and we have dealt with before that help you to prepare in a better way.
“For example, after the game in Rome the celebrations were at a certain level, where probably in Russia - to get through the first knockout game, to get through the quarter-final, took a lot of emotional energy.
“In Rome, it was important to go and thank the fans who turned up in such numbers but everybody was quite calm about what was going on and we knew we hadn’t achieved what we want to achieve yet.
“So those things I think are what prepare you for a big match like this.”
Denmark believe they can stop Kane
Denmark’s Andreas Christensen believes his side’s Premier League players have what it takes to stop England striker Harry Kane and silence Wembley Stadium when they meet in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old defender’s club side Chelsea have a good record against the England No 9 and Denmark may also gain from the insight of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is a team mate of Kane’s at Tottenham.
“We know his qualities, and everyone has an idea of what we can do to stop him,” he said.
“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also knows him, and it may be that he can share some things. All football players have their habits, and we must take advantage of them.”
England have made progress since 2018
Kieran Trippier looks back on England’s World Cup semi-final exit without any sense of regret and is instead focused on demonstrating the progress they have made since then by sealing a place in the Euro 2020 final.
The 30-year-old’s free-kick had the nation dreaming of reaching a first major tournament final since 1966, only for Croatia to turn things around and snatch a 2-1 extra-time win at the Luzhniki in 2018.
It was England’s third major tournament semi-final loss since lifting the World Cup and Gareth Southgate’s side have the opportunity to end that hoodoo against Denmark at a rocking Wembley on Wednesday.
“No regrets,” Trippier said of the 2018 World Cup run. “The past is in the past. We are in a position now where we just want to create our own history. That’s all we want to do. But I think from the two years the team has changed a lot.
“There are only maybe six or seven of us from the World Cup team. We’ve got so much good young talent. It is there for everyone to see the attacking players we’ve got. I think we’ve taken that step forward from 2018.
“The Nations League we were in the semi-final and now we are playing Denmark. I feel we’ve made a real good progression over the years.”
Bukayo Saka back in training with England
Bukayo Saka recovered from a knock and trained on Monday as England built up towards the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.
Having topped Group D unbeaten, the Three Lions followed up a 2-0 win against Germany in the last 16 by beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome at the weekend.
Saka started against Germany last Tuesday but was not included in the squad for Saturday’s match at the Stadio Olimpico due to a slight knock.
But the 19-year-old was back training with the rest of the 26-man squad on Monday as Gareth Southgate’s side stepped up their preparations for the Denmark semi-final.
Euro 2020 semi-final day
It’s day one of the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
Roberto Mancini’s Italy have been the tournament’s most impressive team, topping Group A in style before seeing off plucky Austria and then No 1 ranked Belgium last time out. Luis Enrique’s Spain have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride and were staring at elimination in the group stages before turning on the style against Slovakia.
They then survived extra-time against Croatia before coming through the lottery of a penalty shootout against Switzerland in the quarter-final. The two meet at Wembley Stadium tonight in the first of the tournament’s final four matches.
England, meanwhile, are preparing for the other where they will meet Denmark.
Bukayo Saka, who missed the thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday with injury, is back fit and available again meaning boss Gareth Southgate once again has a clean bill of health to work with.
We will bring you all the latest from inside the England camp as well as all the build-up from Wembley throughout the day.
