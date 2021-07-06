✕ Close Party atmosphere breaks out in Trafalgar Square as England thrash Ukraine

Follow live coverage as Italy and Spain kick off the Euro 2020 semi-finals tonight.

Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri have been the tournament’s most impressive team, topping Group A in style before seeing off plucky Austria and then No 1 ranked Belgium last time out. Spain have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride and were staring at elimination in the group stages before turning on the style against Slovakia. They then survived extra-time against Croatia before coming through the lottery of a penalty shootout against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

The two meet at Wembley Stadium tonight in the first of the tournament’s final four matches. England, meanwhile, are preparing for the other where they will meet Denmark. Bukayo Saka, who missed the thrashing of Ukraine on Saturday with injury, is back fit and available again meaning boss Gareth Southgate once again has a clean bill of health to work with.

We will bring you all the latest from inside the England camp as well as all the build-up from Wembley throughout the day: