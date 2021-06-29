✕ Close Euro 2020: Daily briefing

Follow all the latest news ahead of England’s last 16 tie with Germany this afternoon at Euro 2020 with Ukraine and Sweden meeting this evening in Glasgow.

Switzerland stunned the world champions France on Monday evening with Kylian Mbappe missing the decisive penalty to cap a poor tournament by the PSG superstar’s standards.

The Swiss are joined in the last eight by Spain, who won an eight-goal thriller over Croatia after extra-time with Alvaro Morata producing for La Roja.

Gareth Southgate’s side face their moment of destiny at Wembley today though, with their group stage opponents Czech Republic, already in the quarter-finals, and Croatia showing that the recent performances might have been better than the initial reactions. Germany have endured mixed results but came through a tough group and will also expect to advance.

Follow all the latest news from the tournament as we build up to today’s round of 16 games: