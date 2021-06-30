Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Germany reaction and latest updates ahead of tournament quarter-finals
England are into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a famous win over Germany at Wembley
Follow all the latest news after England sealed a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a famous win over Germany on Tuesday night.
The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side had been criticised for a lack of cutting edge at the tournament up to this point with two 1-0 wins over Croatia and Czech Republic doing little to placate those who thought the team were inherently too negative in their setup and execution.
But an expert gameplan, complete with a divisive decision to switch back to a back three in defence, saw them deservedly through to a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years.
The Three Lions are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament and will now play Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome after they defeated Sweden in dramatic fashion in Glasgow.
Follow all the latest reaction from the England camp as the build-up to the quarter-finals begins.
JURGEN KLINSMANN TIPS ENGLAND TO WIN EURO 2020
Jurgen Klinsmann warned England not to get too carried away with their 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 but insisted: “It’s your tournament.”
He told the BBC: “You’ve got to keep the team right there in the moment, live the day and prepare them in the best way possible for the quarter-finals.
“Don’t go ahead and think, ‘OK, we could be back here for the semi-finals’. But they won’t.
“The energy they had tonight, the chemistry, looks amazing. They all get along, everything seems to be in sync and in balance - it’s your tournament.”
EURO 2020 QUARTER FINAL SCHEDULE
Get your diaries out, England are into the quarter-finals of a major tournament again.
Switzerland and Spain kick the last eight off in St Petersburg on Friday night before Belgium and Italy meet in a clash of tournament heavyweights in Munich later that evening.
Then it’s Czech Republic and Denmark’s turn in Baku a day later before the small matter of England and Ukraine at 8pm in Rome on Saturday night.
Friday 2 July: Switzerland vs Spain - 5pm (St Petersburg)
Friday 2 July: Belgium vs Italy - 8pm (Munich)
Saturday 3 July: Czech Republic vs Denmark - 5pm (Baku)
Saturday 3 July: Ukraine vs England - 8pm (Rome)
HARRY MAGUIRE DELIGHTED TO LIFT A NATION
England defender Harry Maguire enjoyed helping the nation smile again by delivering the historic 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020.
It came in front of 41,973 raucous fans at Wembley, as life returned to something like normal in the biggest attendance for a football match in this country since the coronavirus pandemic struck 15 months ago.
The noise sounded like there was double that number as both goals and the full-time whistle were greeted with an incredible din and Maguire said it felt like a “proper football match”.
The Manchester United defender was also happy to give something back to the fans following a difficult time.
“First and foremost to have the fans, that felt like a proper football match, the first time I have felt it in a long time, that was the atmosphere we were missing and the atmosphere football deserves,” he said.
“It is magnificent to get the fans back in the stadium, of course to put a smile on their faces after a tough couple of years for everyone in the country.
“We knew the pressure of coming out at Wembley against Germany. We knew we had to win the game, we did it with a great performance, a controlled performance and a magnificent victory and a big celebration in the end.
“It is a magnificent night for everyone involved who follows this country, we put a smile on a lot of people’s faces, that’s what we do, that’s why we play football.
“But come Saturday we know it is business again and we can take the momentum and confidence from the deserved victory we have managed to get.”
RAHEEM STERLING SCORES AGAIN
Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of the tournament after two in the group stage.
The Manchester City winger was in the right place at the right time to finish Luke Shaw’s perfect ball across the box to spark bedlam at Wembley.
Not always a fan favourite, Sterling has delivered at this tournament and proven why Gareth Southgate has always held such faith in him.
GARETH SOUTHGATE SALUTES ‘IMMENSE’ ENGLAND
Gareth Southgate heaped praise on England's "immense" players after they secured a historic, morale-boosting victory against Germany and progressed to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Hopes of glory were ended at the semi-final stage 25 years ago as Southgate missed the pivotal penalty, but dreams are alive of becoming European champions.
"I think the players were immense," he said. "Right the way through the team they were immense.
"They have given the fans in the stadium, who were also incredible (a great day). I've been here with a full house and not heard it anywhere near the levels that the crowd found today.
"But they were behind every challenge, they were behind every time we pressed the ball, they were behind every run we had and the energy was incredible in the stadium.
"So, to be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight, to hear them at the end... I mean, you can't beat a bit of 'Sweet Caroline', can you? That's a belter, really.
"But to know that so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment that I know we'd have given them today is very special."
ENGLAND FACE UKRAINE IN EURO 2020 QUARTER-FINALS
Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.
Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.
Ukraine now take on England in Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome.
ENGLAND BEAT GERMANY AT EURO 2020
England are celebrating a mammoth European Championship victory against Germany after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth Southgate’s men into the quarter-finals.
For many onlookers facing Die Mannschaft brought up painful memories, from the 1970 World Cup to the ghost goal in 2010 as well as the Italia 90 and Euro 96 semi-final shootout heartbreaks.
But England’s players showed few signs of anxiety, nerves or baggage in the build-up or at Wembley, heeding boss Southgate’s advice to write their own history as Sterling and Kane struck in a famous 2-0 round-of-16 win.
Here’s how chief football writer Miguel Delaney saw it play out:
England beat Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
England 2-0 Germany: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both scored second-half goals to secure victory and passage into the last eight at a raucous Wembley Stadium
ENGLAND BEAT GERMANY AT EURO 2020
