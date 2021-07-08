Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Denmark reaction as build-up for final begins
England will take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, after Gareth Southgate’s team earned an extra-time win against Denmark last night to send a nation into ecstatic celebration.
England fell behind to a terrific Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick on the half-hour mark at Wembley, before Raheem Sterling forced a Simon Kjaer own goal nine minutes later. Neither side could find a winner in the second half, but on the cusp of half-time in extra time, Sterling was deemed to have been fouled in the Danes’ penalty area. England captain Harry Kane saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel but scored the rebound, and that goal proved decisive.
It ended England’s 55-year wait to compete in a final at a major tournament. The Three Lions’ only previous final appearance came at the 1966 World Cup, also on home soil, marking the sole trophy the nation has ever won.
If Southgate’s players are to win silverware when they return to Wembley on Sunday, they will need to defeat an Italy side that have arguably been team of the tournament so far this summer. Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri beat Spain on penalties in the semi-finals, having ousted the world’s No 1-ranked team Belgium in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the reaction to England vs Denmark plus all the build-up to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final below.
A reminder that Italy will be the team lining up against Gareth Southgate’s players at Wembley Stadium in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.
Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri edged Spain on penalties in Monday’s semi-final to complete an impressive run to the showpiece match.
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted home a stone-cold spot-kick in the shootout against Spain to put his team within one game of the trophy.
Who will win this Sunday? Is football coming home? Or is it going to Rome?
Euro 2020: England into final with extra-time win against Denmark
Here is our Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, with his report from Wembley Stadium last night.
An excerpt for you:
“England, at last, go the distance. They finally have plans for final day, stay at Wembley, dream away.
“Their most enthralling and difficult game of the tournament fittingly sets up the country’s biggest day in 55 years. England are at last back in a final, for the first time since 1966, and a day where the echoes of that date will be all around.
“That’s the exhilarating prospect that lies in wait, against a fine Italian team. It is set up to be final for the ages, and just may be England’s greatest day.”
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Euro 2020 news.
Naturally, we’ll have plenty of reaction to England’s historic victory over Denmark, a win that has booked Gareth Southgate’s side a spot in Sunday’s final against Italy.
We’ll have all the early build-up to that match, too, which marks England’s first final since the victorious 1966 World Cup final appearance, and – like that game – it will take place at Wembley Stadium.
Wembley also hosted both semi-finals, where England required extra time to seal their comeback win against the Danes, and Italy edged Spain on penalties one night prior.
