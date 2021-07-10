Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Italy build-up and early team news ahead of Wembley final
On the eve of the Three Lions against the Azzurri, follow all the build-up to the final at Wembley
England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final in just one day in what represents their first appearance at a men’s major tournament final in over half a century.
A historic tournament for Gareth Southgate’s side has seen them ease past Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the group with a combined seven points.
Before the Three Lions edged past Germany in the round of 16 and then thrashed Ukraine in Rome, with the historic Wembley semi-final win in extra-time over Denmark securing their place in tomorrow’s showpiece game.
The energy and emotion of the national team’s stadium will prove a major weapon, according to Southgate, who hopes to harness that to get the better of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri: “To be able to hear Wembley like it was tonight and to know how that will have been around the country is, yes, it’s an honour. Because we’re a special country, we are historically an incredible country and I know I couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman. I can’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it’s been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling.”
We’ll have all the latest preview pieces, quotes and build-up ahead of the conclusion of Euro 2020 below:
Twenty-five years of hurt: Why has there not been a great football song since ‘Three Lions’?
It may not be the same old story, but it’s definitely the same old song. When England’s men’s football team beat Denmark on Wednesday, setting up a Euro 2020 final against Italy, it was a familiar refrain that rang out around Wembley and across the nation: “It’s coming home.” The wayward crooning of Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds resurfaces every time England compete in a major football tournament, hauled out like an old box of Christmas decorations. With England in their first final since the glory of ’66, “Three Lions” is back with a vengeance.
The question is why a 25-year-old song remains so popular – and why nothing has been able to take its place in the nation’s heart. Some have tried, of course. Fat Les’s “Vindaloo”, Ant & Dec’s “We’re On The Ball”, Dizzee Rascal’s “Shout”, Embrace’s “World at Your Feet”, and this year’s curdled throwback, “Southgate You’re the One” by Atomic Kitten, are among those to have thrown their hats into the ring. The results were roundly terrible. None have stuck – certainly not to the same dogged extent as “Three Lions”. They’re novelty songs, but nobody’s laughing.
Despite this lack of pop pedigree, football and music have continued to co-exist, hand in hand, as they always have done. Music is alive in the stadiums, in pubs, belted out tunelessly yet powerfully by groups of often (though not always) inebriated fans. No charting single could ever hope to match the sheer exuberance of a stadium full of people warbling “Steve Gerrard, Gerrard / He slipped on his f***ing arse / And gave it to Demba Ba” to the tune of “Que Sera Sera”. (Liverpool fans got their musical revenge with the arrival of Virgil Van Dyke, whose name, satisfyingly thrown over the scansion of The Pogues’ “Dirty Old Town”, forms one of the modern game’s most enviable chants.)
Kasper Schmeichel told referee about laser before Harry Kane penalty, Denmark keeper reveals
Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel has revealed he told referee Danny Makkelie about the laser being pointed at him before Harry Kane’s penalty in their Euro 2020 semi-final against England.
The Dane, 34, saved the spot kick from the England skipper but could do nothing about the rebound as Kane followed the ball in to slot home the extra time winner which took Gareth Southgate’s side to Sunday’s final.
But images emerged after the match of a green laser flickering on the face of Schmeichel just prior to the penalty.
And although Schmeichel was not impaired for the spot-kick, he has now confirmed it was something he made the officials aware of prior to the incident.
He said: “I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side. But I did experience it in the second half.
Gareth Southgate keen for England to harness ‘incredible’ Wembley energy and emotion
“I think the players have learned a lot over the last three or four years, we talked to them about that, we used to talk to the Under-21s about that – it was one of the biggest areas we had to improve upon – and we still can be better at it because the first five minutes of that second half of extra-time, we had the man advantage and didn’t really keep the ball well enough. There were opportunities to keep the ball far better than we did,” he said.
“But we’d worked it out and the players had worked it out, they did that really well and we have got the technicians to be able to do it. We weren’t perfect, I think we deserved the win on the amount of chances we created and some of the attacking play, but I guess it was never going to be perfect with so much at stake.
“In terms of Italy, I think what Roberto [Mancini] has done and the way they’ve played the last couple of years, the record speaks for itself in terms of the wins, the small number of goals conceded. The style of play has been exceptional.”
Predicting England’s starting line-up against Italy in Euro 2020 final
Is it coming home? England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday, in what is the national team’s biggest game for 55 years.
The furious debate over who Gareth Southgate should select has gradually died down over the course of the tournament as different players staked their claim and solidified their places.
Only one or two spots in the starting line-up are really up for debate anymore, with question marks over the right-hand side of the attack and perhaps in central midfield.
Even so, Southgate is yet to name an unchanged side at this tournament. Will Sunday be the first time that he opts to stick rather than twist?
England vs Italy predicted line-ups
England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane
Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne
England vs Italy odds
Match odds:
England: 2.88 (15/8)
Draw: 3.15 (11/5)
Italy: 2.94 (2/1)
To lift trophy:
England: 1.93 (10/11)
Italy: 2.06 (21/20)
Kyle Walker’s ability to cover for others’ shortcomings could be crucial against Italy
Kyle Walker has spent a large portion of a decorated career apologising. At least it seems that way.
There were a couple of actual ones last year when he was caught breaking Covid-19 protocols two months into lockdown. The first was a sex party at his own home rumbled by The Sun. The second a far more innocent visiting of family. Naturally, understanding for the latter was trumped by the grubbiness of the former.
Figuratively, the bastardisation of his work on the pitch is of a player constantly making amends. The marauding full-back who lacks top-tier end product and often forgets to do the “back” bit of his job. A speed merchant who utilises this gift as an excuse when caught out of step. And whenever something good came from him, the previous bad got a mention. “Sure he’s done X, but he’s also prone to Y.” Praise for Walker the player, a three-time Premier League winner, is constantly in a running battle with Walker the person – of whom we know considerably less.
Yet as England’s men prepare for their first major final in 55 years, Walker, at 31, has emerged as both a beacon of consistency and a marker for excellence. All while maintaining the tenets of what made him such a devastating right-back.
Gareth Southgate: England players choose what colour medal they get against Italy in Euro 2020 final
If words truly matter on days of action like this, Gareth Southgate found some stirring terms in one of his last speeches.
The England manager told his players they “now have a choice of what colour medal” they receive in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as he admitted nothing less than victory will be enough.
Southgate has guided the country to their first men’s final in 55 years, and the chance to win a second major trophy and first-ever European Championship. It is by far English football’s greatest day since 1966, and can afford the 50-year-old a place in history alongside Sir Alf Ramsey. The final challenge is a fine Italian team, who make this a genuinely “50-50 match”.
Glenn Hoddle column: What this England team is doing is very special. Now they’ve got to go and win it
That this England team is doing is very special and that’s even if we don’t win on Sunday.
This is a group of players growing as a team and a squad and a lot of what they they have achieved so far at Euro 2020 is because of the spirit of the camp and every single player, even if they’re the ones that have not been playing at all - Champions League winners like Ben Chilwell - are on board.
Tactically, Gareth Southgate has got it absolutely right and shown his strength and character too. Everyone says he is a nice guy and he is but to take Jack Grealish off the other day - to substitute a substitute - is a big call and he was prepared to do it. He has shown what is needed, that the team always comes first. I think every aspect of what he’s tried to implement as a coach through this tournament has worked for him.
How Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci embody the soul of the Italian game
The tone for Euro 2020 was set in the opening game. With Italy leading 3-0 against Turkey in stoppage time, Giorgio Chiellini produced a last-gasp challenge that helped preserve the clean sheet. He rose from the ground, punched the air and celebrated with his teammates.
The soul of the Italian game was laid bare. The joy of defending is an integral part of their history. Italy is referred to as ‘the boot’ because of its shape. The motif works for football, too: Azzurri defenders like to stick lo stivale in. Hard. Nowhere else is the craft of defending so relished and perfected.
Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci – who have both captained Italy this summer – have been two of the stars of the tournament. Their combination of experience – Bonucci is 34 and his partner two years older – intelligence and cynicism have made them compulsive viewing. England’s young, vibrant attack will have to overcome these ageing warriors at Wembley on Sunday if Harry Kane is to hoist the Henri Delaunay Trophy.
