England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final in just one day in what represents their first appearance at a men’s major tournament final in over half a century.

A historic tournament for Gareth Southgate’s side has seen them ease past Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the group with a combined seven points.

Before the Three Lions edged past Germany in the round of 16 and then thrashed Ukraine in Rome, with the historic Wembley semi-final win in extra-time over Denmark securing their place in tomorrow’s showpiece game.

The energy and emotion of the national team’s stadium will prove a major weapon, according to Southgate, who hopes to harness that to get the better of Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri: “To be able to hear Wembley like it was tonight and to know how that will have been around the country is, yes, it’s an honour. Because we’re a special country, we are historically an incredible country and I know I couldn’t be prouder to be an Englishman. I can’t be prouder to have the opportunity to lead my country so to bring happiness at this time where it’s been so difficult for this period is a very special feeling.”

