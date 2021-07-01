Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Ukraine build-up and latest news ahead of quarter-finals
England are into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and will take on Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as England prepare to face Ukraine.
England are continuing their recovery from their last-16 win over Germany and today will involve low-intensity preparation before full training and travel tomorrow to Rome for the match on Saturday evening. First up will be tomorrow’s two matches as Switzerland take on Spain before Belgium face Italy in a mouthwatering showdown between perhaps the two best teams in the tournament so far.
And England, of course. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side had been criticised for a lack of cutting edge at the tournament up to this point with two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic doing little to placate those who thought the team were inherently too negative in their setup and execution. But an expert gameplan, complete with a divisive decision to switch back to a back three in defence, saw them deservedly through to a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years.
England are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament and will now play Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome after they defeated Sweden in dramatic fashion in Glasgow.
Follow all the latest reaction from the England camp as the build-up to the quarter-finals begins.
Euro 2020 news
You may have missed a couple of big non-Euro stories last night, but stories which affect the England squad.
Manchester United have agreed a fee with Dortmund for Jadon Sancho and football’s worst kept secret is finally out in the open. It will be great fun to see Sancho in the Premier League next season.
Ambition, creativity and a cool head – What will Jadon Sancho bring to Man Utd?
The 21-year-old has been a long-time transfer target
And Spurs have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager. The Portuguese left Wolves at the end of the season after a slightly underwhelming campaign, and there will be some concerns about his defensive style of play, but he is the new man at the helm and at least Tottenham have chosen someone. Harry Kane will be watching developments closely.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham to-do list: Keep Harry Kane and reconnect with fans
The England captain is known to want to leave this summer.
Grealish becoming a fans’ favourite
Here is our Senior Football Correspondent, Melissa Reddy, on Jack Grealish, whom England fans exulted at Wembley on Tuesday night.
Jack Grealish is the man the people want to see.
More than that, he is the man that represents hope, excitement, freedom, enjoyment.
As “Jack Grealish” was announced over the tannoy on 69 minutes to replace Bukayo Saka, England’s leading light of the first half, Wembley erupted.
“I just don’t get it,” a voice in the press box muttered. “He’s hardly even played for England. Why is everyone so mad about him?”
Grealish symbolises possibilities and they were alive once he came on – an awfully tense match was immediately enlivened.
He only had seven touches and six passes, but two of those ended in goals, which is precisely why he is so adored.
You can read the full piece here:
Why do England fans love Grealish? He is their symbol of possibility
The attacker came on to change the flow of the game and help England progress past Germany
Euro 2020 news
The England players have been enjoying themselves at St George’s Park. I may be wrong but I get the impression they like what is effectively a home tournament – bar Saturday night’s quarter-final in Rome – even more than they would enjoy one abroad. Creating a central base in Burton several years ago has been an excellent move which has given the players a sense of place and belonging, and they seem to be happy there, or as happy as you can be when you can’t interact with the outside world. Perhaps the trip to Rome will also be a good thing, though, and a chance to break up the monotony.
Southgate: ‘Sterling has the hunger'
England coach Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling’s “incredible resilience and hunger” after the Manchester City forward helped them reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Sterling has been one of England’s top performers at the tournament, scoring three times in four games. He opened the scoring in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Germany which set them on their way to the clash with Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.
The 26-year-old has scored 15 goals in his last 20 England appearances, having gone 27 games without a goal before that.
“He is a fighter,” Southgate told British media on Wednesday. “He has developed over the last couple of years this real hunger to score. He is finding himself in these areas and yes, his drive is fantastic, we know the journey he has been on with England and I am so happy for him to be able to deliver the performances he has.”
Sterling’s selection had come under question with the emergence of new attacking talent in the squad but Southgate said the forward was happy to prove the critics wrong.
“To deliver them at Wembley will have been really special for him and the goals return is incredible,” Southgate added . “Absolutely incredible, really, but yes, please keep asking the questions because if we cannot motivate him everyone else will certainly be able to.”
Raheem Sterling’s reaction
This almost broke my heart this morning. When Raheem Sterling was dispossessed in midfield and moments later Thomas Muller went running through on goal, the who country held its breath. So too did Sterling, whose reaction shows just what it meant to him. Perhaps it also shows just how much pressure these players are under – he was about to go from hero of the piece to villain, and new the consequences on social media (and maybe the news media too) would have been cruel. Thankfully, we’ll never know.
Euro 2020 news
