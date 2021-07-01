✕ Close Euro2020: England fans sing Three Lions following Germany victory

Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as England prepare to face Ukraine.

England are continuing their recovery from their last-16 win over Germany and today will involve low-intensity preparation before full training and travel tomorrow to Rome for the match on Saturday evening. First up will be tomorrow’s two matches as Switzerland take on Spain before Belgium face Italy in a mouthwatering showdown between perhaps the two best teams in the tournament so far.

And England, of course. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side had been criticised for a lack of cutting edge at the tournament up to this point with two 1-0 victories over Croatia and Czech Republic doing little to placate those who thought the team were inherently too negative in their setup and execution. But an expert gameplan, complete with a divisive decision to switch back to a back three in defence, saw them deservedly through to a first knockout win over their old rivals in 55 years.

England are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament and will now play Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome after they defeated Sweden in dramatic fashion in Glasgow.

Follow all the latest reaction from the England camp as the build-up to the quarter-finals begins.