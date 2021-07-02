Euro 2020 LIVE: England v Ukraine team news plus Switzerland v Spain & Belgium v Italy
The Euro 2020 quarter-finals begin today with Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy, while England travel to Rome to take on Ukraine tomorrow evening
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as they get under way today with Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy.
The Swiss beat the world champions France in that shootout thriller to secure their place in the last eight but it doesn’t get any easier from here on in, with the Spanish looking dangerous and racking up goals in their past couple of matches. Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres are all among the goals and Switzerland face a tall order keeping them at bay tonight in St Petersburg, especially with midfield protector Granit Xhaka suspended.
Then comes the highly anticipated showdown between Belgium and Italy. Belgium are the world No1 ranked side with the power of Romelu Lukaku leading the line and wealth of talent among their golden generation, who feel this is their moment to finally deliver silverware. However, they are expected to be without Eden Hazer and Kevin De Bruyne, who both picked up injuries in the round of 16. Italy meanwhile have been arguably the standout team of the tournament so far – it is set up to be a mouth-watering contest in Munich.
Meanwhile today, England travel to Rome for their quarter-final with Ukraine tomorrow evening. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament.
Follow all the latest update build-up to the quarter-finals below.
Ukraine camp insist England are favourites
Ukraine have conceded six goals in their four matches while England have let in none and in seven meetings between the two nations, England have won four times and Ukraine just once.
“It’s pretty clear [that England are favourites], you’ve seen them, the players they have, and the level they play at,” said Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko. “So, yes, it will be difficult but I’ll say it again: anything is possible at this stage, and we believe,” he added.
While Southgate’s men go into this game still buzzing from the electric atmosphere at Wembley, Ukraine are also on a high after Artem Dovbyk’s header at the end of extra-time gave them a 2-1 win over Sweden. The pressure is all on England for whom defeat would mean the tournament is viewed as a failure and they will leave their home turf for the Stadio Olimpico where the crowd will be smaller but probably backing their underdog opponents.
“This is a big challenge for us. We’ve got to go away from Wembley, to somewhere where there might not be many fans, it’s quite hot, and play an opponent where not many of their players are known to us,” Southgate said. “And then there is this perception now that all we’ve got to do is turn up and we’re on our way. So there is total focus now on Saturday, we need to prepare the right way, and our mentality will be critical,” he added.
His counterpart, Andriy Shevchenko, is relishing the chance to take on England at a ground where he played against Roma and Lazio during his years as a prolific goalscorer with AC Milan.
“They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn’t scare us,” he said. “It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans even more to cheer about.”
Grealish: ‘I don’t know why I’m England’s poster boy'
Jack Grealish does not understand how he has become England’s poster boy, but such adulation makes him all the more determined to help Gareth Southgate’s side make history.
The 25-year-old may have only won 10 senior caps and played 115 minutes of major tournament football, but the Aston Villa playmaker has already established himself as a fan favourite.
‘Super Jack’ echoed around Wembley before his introduction as a second-half substitute against Germany in Tuesday’s mammoth Euro 2020 last-16 tie.
Grealish went on to play a role in both goals as England secured a famous 2-0 win and set up Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said with a grin. “It’s obviously one of the best feelings ever when they’re calling for your name. It’s weird.
“It’s nice when Villa fans are doing it, but you kind of expect it because you are one of them. But when it’s England fans, it’s different.
“But it’s honestly an unbelievable feeling. I always try and play with a smile on my face because I’m doing what I love.
“But then again, I think if I wasn’t a footballer and I was just with my mates and stuff I would just to be doing what they’re doing. I’d be travelling everywhere watching England, being in pubs and stuff. I’d f****** love it.
“I think I’d be at Boxpark (venues in London screening the matches). I’ve seen a few videos of that and it looked unreal, so I think that’s what I’d be doing, because at the end of the day I’m just a normal kid.
“As I’ve grown up of it, that’s probably one of the hardest things that I’ve had to deal with.
“I speak to my family about it all the time and stuff, because when I go out and do stuff and I look at what my friends are doing and that, I’d love to be like that sometimes and just go and do stuff.”
Grealish has learned the hard way about life in the public eye, having found himself under the spotlight for the wrong reasons at times.
“Of course (I’ve learned from my mistakes),” he said. “That’s the only thing you can do. Deep down I am still the Jack when I was young and I will never not be that person.” PA
Euro 2020 news
