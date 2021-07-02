✕ Close Euro2020: England fans sing Three Lions following Germany victory

Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as they get under way today with Switzerland vs Spain and Belgium vs Italy.

The Swiss beat the world champions France in that shootout thriller to secure their place in the last eight but it doesn’t get any easier from here on in, with the Spanish looking dangerous and racking up goals in their past couple of matches. Alvaro Morata, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres are all among the goals and Switzerland face a tall order keeping them at bay tonight in St Petersburg, especially with midfield protector Granit Xhaka suspended.

Then comes the highly anticipated showdown between Belgium and Italy. Belgium are the world No1 ranked side with the power of Romelu Lukaku leading the line and wealth of talent among their golden generation, who feel this is their moment to finally deliver silverware. However, they are expected to be without Eden Hazer and Kevin De Bruyne, who both picked up injuries in the round of 16. Italy meanwhile have been arguably the standout team of the tournament so far – it is set up to be a mouth-watering contest in Munich.

Meanwhile today, England travel to Rome for their quarter-final with Ukraine tomorrow evening. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament.

Follow all the latest update build-up to the quarter-finals below.