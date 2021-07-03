Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Ukraine team news and build-up ahead of quarter-final in Rome tonight
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals as Czech Republic face Denmark in Baku and England take on Ukraine in Rome.
It was a thrilling day as Spain booked their semi-final berth after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland while Italy beat Belgium in an entertaining game in Munich. The Three Lions are into the last eight of the tournament after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane booked their safe passage much to the delight of a raucous Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate’s side are now the bookmakers’ favourites to win the tournament.
Southgate believes a short trip away from Wembley will benefit his squad and their chances of Euro 2020 glory: “I think there was clearly a big emotional toll from the game and everybody enjoyed the day but, even in the dressing room afterwards, the players were already talking about the next game and the need to prepare well,” Southgate said. So we have shifted the mindset quickly onto that next challenge. We’ve achieved one challenge but that’s not the Everest we set ourselves, really. We want to push on from where we’ve got to now.
“I think the psychological freshness is key. We’ve obviously got a strong squad as well. It’s actually, for us, probably a good thing to be going away now. It would’ve been very hard, three days later, to replicate that experience at Wembley. So now we’ve got a different sort of test. We’ve got to go away from home, play a good team, without many English fans in the stadium, so it’s all about our group, it’s all about our team and what we do, and the energy and focus that we create.”
Follow all the latest updates to England’s quarter-final in Rome plus build-up to the earlier kick-off between Czech Republic and Denmark in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Insigne credits Mancini’s ‘fun’ atmosphere for Italy success
“I’m really having a lot of fun. I’ve never played with such a big smile on my face, it’s like playing with my mates back home when I play during the week,” the Napoli star said.
“The head coach deserves credit for that because he really has allowed us to produce our best football. And everyone, myself included, is really playing with a smile on their faces. And that’s our secret.
“I’m very pleased for the team as a whole because we’re proving that we’re a great squad and the head coach deserves a lot of credit for that. We simply need to kick on because we haven’t achieved anything yet. We still have plenty to do.
“We need to kick on ... we haven’t achieved anything yet. We need to put in this last effort, keep our head down and graft.”
Denmark must play fearless football against Czech Republic, coach insists
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand is confident his side can continue to play without fear as they try to edge close to repeating the feat of their 1992 predecessors.
The Danes have grown in stature as Euro 2020 has progressed after their horrific start when Christian Eriksen collapsed with a cardiac arrest in their opening defeat to Finland.
They head into a quarter-final against the Czech Republic in Baku having scored four times in each of their last two matches and Hjulmand hopes the “courage” his players have shown will continue.
“I can’t say compared to other teams if we play with more freedom but I can say an important thing in our game is to play without fear,” the Denmark coach told his pre-match press conference.
England v Ukraine: Tell us your predicted score for the Euro 2020 quarter final clash
England face Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tonight (3 July).
The Three Lions saw off old foes Germany on Tuesday night at Wembley to reach the last eight and – with the semi-finals and final back at Wembley – will be aiming to keep progressing into the business end of the competition.
Italy fans ready to celebrate again as Roberto Mancini’s team edge closer to historic Euro 2020 triumph
Italian football was perhaps at its lowest ebb four years ago. The failure to qualify for the World Cup, for the first time since 1958, provoked a period of national introspection. Last night was a night of national extroversion. On the streets of its capital, they celebrated a renaissance.
Car horns sounded. Drunken chants to the tune of ‘Seven Nation Army’ rang out through Rome. Fans on those electric scooters which are scattered across the streets of every major European city dodged their way through traffic. This was a city – and a nation – ready to celebrate again. For a semi-final appearance undoubtedly represents success.
It is only nine years since Italy last progressed this far at a major tournament but it feels longer, given the disappointments that have surrounded that runners-up finish at Euro 2012. There was a group-stage exit in 2010, another in 2014, a failure to live up to early promise in 2016 and then the nadir.
England vs Ukraine: Team news
Gareth Southgate’s squad has a clean bill of health with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell now fully reintegrated back into the main group following their period of isolation after their “interaction” with Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour after the Scotland game.
Harry Maguire, injured for the first two games of the tournament, has come through unscathed since while Jordan Henderson, who hadn’t played competitively for his club Liverpool since February, has now also got plenty of valuable minutes under his belt.
Following the successful switch to a back three against the Germans, Southgate is expected to revert back to the back four which proved so effective in the group stage. That will likely mean one of the two right backs who started on Tuesday evening - Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker - dropping back down to the bench with a more attack-minded player coming in.
Mount or Jack Grealish, who played a part in both goals in the last-16 game, are likeliest next man up. Phil Foden, who was rested for the final group game against Czech Republic for risk of suspension, could also return after starting against Croatia and Scotland.
Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Maguire and Foden are all one booking away from a suspension for any potential semi-final, which could also play into Southgate’s thinking either before or during this match.
For Ukraine, striker Artem Besedin is the headline absentee after being ruled out until 2022 with a knee injury following the challenge from Sweden’s Marcus Danielson that earned him a red card in the last-16 game.
Dovbyk was the extra-time hero against the Swedes and could have earned himself a start but star men Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk are both still expected to play. Oleksandr Zubkov is fit again after a calf strain and could also be in contention.
England vs Ukraine: Precicted line-ups
Ukraine: Buschcan; Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matvienko; Karavev, Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane
England vs Ukraine: Odds
Ukraine 17/2
Draw 17/5
England 2/5
England vs Ukraine: prediction
Ukraine are perhaps being underrated here and could prove difficult to break down, while England will have to adapt to playing in front of a neutral crowd for the first time. Even so, two defeats from three group games and a late win against 10-men is not a compelling case for Andriy Shevchenko’s side. Another narrow but controlled England win feels likeliest. Ukraine 0-1 England.
England confident but not complacent ahead of biggest step yet
It is a line that Gareth Southgate delivers with such effusiveness that you can tell he’s already said it to the players.
“There’s a danger when you hold something in your hands in life – when you’ve got half of something – you don’t want to lose the half, rather than reach out for the whole. We’ve got to take the next step forwards.”
It’s just that the next step of the tournament, a quarter-final against Ukraine, isn’t as intimidating as Germany. That isn’t arrogance or complacency. It’s reality. There is no denying that going out to Ukraine would be an embarrassment for England, especially after Tuesday. It is also something Southgate and his staff are especially conscious of.
In the afterglow of Germany, the England players went to the blue glow of their screens, as they all watched the Ukraine game on the way back from Wembley. Some – just like everyone watching at home – were dismayed that Artem Dovbyk’s goal had denied them penalties. Others were impressed at the resilience of Ukraine, although wondered about the effect of extra time. All felt that England are a better team.
