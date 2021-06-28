Euro 2020 LIVE: England vs Germany latest and Croatia vs Spain last 16 build-up
Keep up to date with the latest Three Lions news ahead of Tuesday’s Wembley clash plus build-up to today’s last 16 ties
Stay tuned for all the latest news ahead of England’s last 16 tie with Germany on Tuesday at Euro 2020 plus two more compelling last 16 ties on Monday.
Croatia host Spain in the first match with the crushing blow that Ivan Perisic will be unavailable after contracting coronavirus, before the tournament favourites France meet Switzerland in the evening kick-off.
The holders Portugal are out after losing 1-0 to Belgium in Seville with Thorgan Hazard’s strike enough for the Red Devils, but despite the Selecao’s exit, Cristiano Ronaldo still leads the race for the golden boot. The biggest shock of the tournament so far saw Czech Republic stun the Netherlands 2-0, with the Oranje down to 10 men after Matthijs De Ligt was sent off in Budapest.
Gareth Southgate is bullish ahead of Tuesday’s game against Die Mannschaft, insisting his side’s past defeats are irrelevant: “I don’t need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them. Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it’s not something we’re speaking to them about. This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.”
Follow all the latest news from the tournament as we build up to today’s round of 16 games:
Frank de Boer: Key moments went against Dutch
“We created few opportunities but this sport is played at a top level,” De Boer said after the Netherlands lost 2-0 in Budapest.
“One moment can turn the world upside down. These are hard lessons to take.
“I’m responsible for this defeat at the end of the day and I will take a look at the mirror.
“It wasn’t our best game but it’s not like we did not dominate the game.”
Gareth Southgate: Past defeats to Germany are irrelevant
“I don’t need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them,” Southgate told ITV Sport.
“Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it’s not something we’re speaking to them about.
“This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game.”
Kane confident he’s peaking at just the right time as England vs Germany looms
With so much discussion of his form now compared to Russia 2018, Harry Kane is frustrated, but it is not for the reason many would believe.
He didn’t think that the World Cup saw the best of him, despite winning the golden boot. It is why he is not concerned about his lack of goals now. Kane feels he can save the best for the last-16, and beyond.
“Going into Tuesday night, physically, I’m in the best shape of the tournament so far, and that’s what I kind of wanted going into this,” he said at England’s base camp. “I felt maybe in Russia I started on fire, scored loads of goals, then maybe didn’t have my best performances in the most important games: the quarters and the semi-finals. So, coming into this, physically, I wanted to make sure I was peaking at the right time and obviously we won’t know until Tuesday night if that’s the case, but that’s the way I feel it’s going.”
Belgium hold off Portugal to set up Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy
It only took one goal, albeit a mighty fine one, to decide the first meeting between Belgium and Portugal at a major tournament.
Thorgan Hazard, scoring his way out of brother Eden’s shadow to serve as the primary reference point for that surname now, decorated and settled the encounter with a swerving sensation.
The strike was enough to dispose of Portugal and set up a delicious quarter-final date with Italy in Munich for another blockbuster showdown.
A sweltering Sunday night in Seville provided the setting for this prized fight: the world’s number-one ranked side looking to rustle the tournament’s defending champions and record-breaker extraordinaire.
It felt too soon for such a titanic tussle, for one of these heavyweights to be waving adiós at this stage. Belgium were the more convincing and consistent side during the group phase, with a laboured Portugal only really unlocked by Renato Sanches’s introduction to midfield.
Shaw: Mourinho ‘needs to move on’ after criticism of his England set-pieces
Luke Shaw found Jose Mourinho’s recent criticism of his set-piece taking “strange” and believes his former manager at Manchester United needs to “move on” from picking apart his performances.
Shaw and Mourinho did not see eye-to-eye during their time together at Old Trafford, with Mourinho publicly criticising the left-back’s performances on several occasions and infamously claiming that Shaw had to play “with his body and my brain”.
Mourinho, who is working as a pundit for Talksport throughout this summer’s European Championship, last week praised Shaw for his performance in England’s final group game against the Czech Republic, describing it as “very good”.
