Euro 2024 draw in full: Schedule, dates and times

England will head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham look to lead the Three Lions to glory in Germany after their heartbreaking defeat to Italy three years ago.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be joined at the Euros by Scotland, who will play in just their second men’s major international tournament in 25 years under Steve Clarke.

The Tartan Army will hope to get out of the group this time, following their early exit from the Euro 2020 finals, while the home nation contingent could yet include Wales if Rob Page’s side qualify via the play-offs.

World Cup runners-up France will be among the favourites, as will Portugal, Spain, and Belgium, while hosts Germany cannot be ruled out despite showing some shaky form over the past couple of seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

Euro 2024 fixtures

*Kick-off times are all TBC, until the semi-finals and final

Group stage

June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich)

June 15

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund)

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne)

June 16

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen)

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Netherlands (Hamburg)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart)

June 17

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt)

Romania vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Munich)

June 18

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig)

Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) (Dortmund)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 20

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt)

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich)

June 21

Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) vs Austria (Berlin)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig)

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) (Dusseldorf)

June 22

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Czech Republic (Hamburg)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin)

France vs Play-off winner A (Wales/Poland/Estonia/Finland) (Dortmund)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich)

June 26

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg)

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt)

Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland) vs Belgium (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

June 29

37 - 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 - 2A vs 2B (Berlin)﻿

June 30

39 - 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 - 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)﻿

July 1

41 - 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 - 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)﻿

July 2

43 - 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 - 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

July 5

45 - W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 - W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)﻿

July 6

47 - W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 - W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

July 9

49 - W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

50 - W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 stadiums