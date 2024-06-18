Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Europe’s best strikers will be vying for individual honours as well as team success at they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

The quadrennial continental tournament takes place in Germany with many of the world’s top marksmen set to be on show and battle for the golden boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14.

But the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick tied his tally for the tournament amid a run of excellent form in the most free-scoring edition of the Euros yet.

Here are some contenders to keep an eye on in the race to be the tournament’s top scorer this summer and the latest odds at the bottom:

Harry Kane, England

Harry Kane leads England’s exciting forward line ( Getty Images )

A club trophy may still elude him but Kane lost none of his scoring touch after his move to Bayern Munich last summer, the former Tottenham striker some way clear of the rest with 36 Bundesliga goals. With a vibrant attacking unit around him, England again tipped to go deep, and their captain likely to play almost every minute, Kane should have plenty of scoring chances. Odds: 11/2

Kylian Mbappe, France

Kylian Mbappe will hope to fire France to Euro 2024 triumph ( Getty Images )

Mbappe, strangely, failed to register at the last Euros, missing a penalty in France’s early shootout exit to Switzerland, but his outstanding World Cup record shows that the Madrid-bound forward is a man for the big moments. Mbappe has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for each of the last six seasons. Odds: 9/2

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo could conclude his record-breaking international career ( PA Wire )

There will be questions over how Ronaldo adjusts to the elevated level of competition after a season-and-a-half in Saudi Arabia, but the most prolific man in international football history remains Portugal’s foremost attacking threat. With Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and co. buzzing about behind him, Ronaldo should be able to rely on strong service in what could be his final major tournament. Odds: 12/1

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Romelu Lukaku will be a key figure for Belgium ( PA Wire )

A solid season for Roma has repaired Lukaku’s reputation at club level a little, though the striker’s international output has seldom dipped even amid his fluctuating form away from Belgium duty. 14 years after his debut, Lukaku is closing in on a century of goals for his country. Odds: 14/1

Niclas Fullkrug, Germany

Niclas Fullkrug impressed on Borussia Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final ( REUTERS )

How about an outsider? Fullkrug’s place in the starting Germany side is not at all certain, with Kai Havertz perhaps in line to start the tournament up front, but traditional centre forwards tend to do well in tournament football. A late bloomer, the 31-year-old has a habit of popping up with crucial goals. Odds: 33/1

Bruno Fernandes, Portugal

A favourite of Roberto Martinez and with such strength in depth, Portugal could protect Cristiano Ronaldo and manage his minutes. Fernandes could be the mainstay in the Selecao attack though, with an impressive international record of 22 goals in 66 caps, only slightly outperforming his historical one-in-three strike rate could put him in contention if Portugal reach the semi-finals. A double against Finland in the warm-up friendlies ensures he has extended his fine form for Manchester United in the closing stages of an otherwise difficult campaign at club level. Odds: 50/1

Rasmus Hojlund, Denmark

Another Manchester United man for a final wildcard pick, Hojlund could be the missing piece of the jigsaw as far as the Scandinavian side are concerned: they’ve long had a good set-up and plenty of ammunition from wide and deep areas, but nobody consistently capable of finding the back of the net. Hojlund’s record of seven goals in 14 caps suggests he might be that person; in a fairly routine group stage the Danes will be backed to progress and given much of their attacking play will be directed towards him, he could certainly be one of those who notch three or four by the end of the round of 16. After that? Depends on the draw and where they finish in the group, but don’t rule out an upset result along the way, particularly if the 21-year-old finds form. Odds: 40/1

Golden boot odds at the start of the tournament