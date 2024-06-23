Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Europe’s best strikers are vying for individual honours as well as team success as they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

The quadrennial continental tournament is currently taking place in Germany with many of the world’s top marksmen on show and battling it out for the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14 and sealing the Golden Boot in the process, as his assist saw him edge the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, who also netted on five occasions during the tournament.

Footballing greats such as Antonie Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros and the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jamal Musiala and Romelu Lukaku are hoping to join them this time around.

Some players have got off to a fast start but others have still got plenty of work to do in order to challenge at the top of the standings as we advance through the final round of group games and the knockout stage.

Here’s how the top scorer standings currently sit:

2 goals: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

2 goals: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 goals: Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

1 goal: Various

Which players have won the European Championship Golden Boot in the past?