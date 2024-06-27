Jump to content

Euro 2024 Golden Boot standings: Jamal Musiala, Cody Gakpo and others battle to be top scorer in Germany

Other big names such as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to get off the mark, will also hope to be the top scorer at this summer’s European Championships

Luke Baker
Thursday 27 June 2024 17:47
(EPA)

Europe’s best strikers are vying for individual honours as well as team success as they aim to top the scoring charts at Euro 2024.

The quadrennial continental tournament is currently taking place in Germany with many of the world’s top marksmen on show and battling it out for the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading scorer in competition history with five goals at Euro 2020 taking his overall aggregate to 14 and sealing the Golden Boot in the process, as his assist saw him edge the comparatively unheralded Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic, who also netted on five occasions during the tournament.

Footballing greats such as Antonie Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Alan Shearer and Gerd Muller are among those who have won the prestigious prize throughout the history of the Euros and the likes of Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Jamal Musiala and Romelu Lukaku are hoping to join them this time around.

Some players have got off to a fast start but others have still got plenty of work to do in order to challenge at the top of the standings as we advance through the final round of group games and the knockout stage.

Here’s how the top scorer standings currently sit:

2 goals: Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

2 goals: Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 goals: Ivan Schranz (Slovakia)

2 goals: Niclas Fullkrug (Germany)

2 goals: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

2 goals: Razvan Marin (Romania)

1 goal: Various

Which players have won the European Championship Golden Boot in the past?

Year

Player

Goals

2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5

2016

Antoine Griezmann (France)

6

2012

Fernando Torres (Spain)

3

2008

David Villa (Spain)

4

2004

Milan Baros (Czech Republic)

5

2000

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands)/Savo Milosevic (Serbia & Montenegro)

5

1996

Alan Shearer (England)

5

1992

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)/Tomas Brolin (Sweden)/Henrik Larsen (Denmark)/Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany)

3

1988

Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

5

1984

Michel Platini (France)

9

1980

Klaus Allofs (West Germany)

3

1976

Dieter Muller (West Germany)

4

1972

Gerd Muller (West Germany)

4

1968

Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia)

2

1964

Ferenc Bene (Hungary)/Dezso Novak (Hungary)/Chus Pereda (Spain)

2

1960

Milan Galic (Yugoslavia)/Francois Heutte (France)/Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union)/Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia)/Victor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union)

2

