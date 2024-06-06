Jump to content

Euro 2024 schedule: Full list of matches and and day-by-day fixtures

Every group match to be played in Germany and including planned dates for knock-out stages

Karl Matchett
Thursday 06 June 2024 13:09
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2024 is almost upon us, 24 nations having qualified each with a guaranteed three matches to play in the group stage - but a handful of them dreaming of going the distance, hopeful of playing a full seven matches and triumphing in Berlin on 14 July.

Another summer of football action will see the likes of England, Spain, France and hosts Germany all go head to head across the course of a month, each hoping to be the country which displaces Italy as reigning continental champions.

Here is the full schedule for Euro 2024, plus below you can see day-by-day fixtures and times (BST) in text form, with the knock-out games and reports to be included as the tournament progresses.

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany v Scotland (2000)

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary v Switzerland (1400)

Group B, Berlin: Spain v Croatia (1700)

Group B, Dortmund: Italy v Albania (2000)

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland v Netherlands (1400)

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia v Denmark (1700)

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia v England (2000)

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania v Ukraine (1400)

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium v Slovakia (1700)

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria v France (2000)

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey v Georgia (1700)

Group F, Leipzig: Portugal v Czechia (2000)

June 19

Group B, Hamburg: Croatia v Albania (1400)

Group A, Stuttgart: Germany v Hungary (1700)

Group A, Cologne: Scotland v Switzerland (2000)

June 20

Group C, Munich: Slovenia v Serbia (1400)

Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark v England (1700)

Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain v Italy (2000)

June 21

Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia v Ukraine (1400)

Group D, Berlin: Poland v Austria (1700)

Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands v France (2000)

June 22

Group F, Hamburg: Georgia v Czechia (1400)

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey v Portugal (1700)

Group E, Cologne: Belgium v Romania (2000)

June 23

Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland v Germany (2000)

Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland v Hungary (2000)

June 24

Group B, Leipzig: Croatia v Italy (2000)

Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania v Spain (2000)

June 25

Group D, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)

Group D, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)

Group C, Cologne: England v Slovenia (2000)

Group C, Munich: Denmark v Serbia (2000)

June 26

Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia v Romania (1700)

Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine v Belgium (1700)

Group F, Hamburg: Czechia v Turkey (2000)

Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia v Portugal (2000)

June 29

Round of 16, Berlin: runner-up Group A v runner-up Group B (1700)

Round of 16, Dortmund: winner Group A v runner-up Group C (2000)

June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: winner Group C v third place Group D/E/F (1700)

Round of 16, Cologne: runner-up Group B v third place Group A/D/E/F (2000)

July 1

Round of 16, Dusseldorf: runner-up Group D v runner-up Group E (1700)

Round of 16, Frankfurt: winner Group F v third place Group A/B/C (2000)

July 2

Round of 16, Munich: winner Group E v third place Group A/B/C/D (1700)

Round of 16, Leipzig: winner Group D v runner-up Group F (2000)

July 5

Quarter-final, Stuttgart: winner round-of-16 match 3 v winner round-of-16 match 1 (1700)

Quarter-final, Hamburg: winner round-of-16 match 5 v winner round-of-16 match 6 (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final, Dusseldorf: winner round-of-16 match 4 v winner round-of-16 match 2 (1700)

Quarter-final, Berlin: winner round-of-16 match 7 v winner round-of-16 match 8 (2000)

July 9

Semi-final, Munich: winner QF1 v winner QF2 (2000)

July 10

Semi-final Dortmund: winner QF3 v winner QF4 (2000)

July 14

Final, Berlin (2000)

