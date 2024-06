Euro 2024 TV channels: How to watch every match on BBC and ITV this summer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast live on UK television as a feast of football hits our screens.

The BBC and ITV are sharing the 36 group games between them, before the knockout fixtures are allocated at a later date.

ITV – whose pundits include Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, as well as ex-England players Ian Wright and Gary Neville – have the tournament’s opening game between Germany and Scotland, as well as England’s final group game against Slovenia.

The BBC will broadcast England’s first two group games, with Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas among their studio analysts.

Take a look below to find the TV channel for every match at Euro 2024.

View more

Friday, June 14

Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland

June 15

Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia

Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania

June 16

Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark

Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England

June 17

Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine

Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia

Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France

June 18

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia

Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia

June 19

Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania

Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary

Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland

June 20

Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia

Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England

Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy

June 21

Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine

Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria

Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France

June 22

Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia

Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal

Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania

June 23

Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany

Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary

June 24

Group B, Leipzig: Croatia v Italy (2000)

Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania v Spain (2000)

June 25

Group D, Berlin: Netherlands v Austria (1700)

Group D, Dortmund: France v Poland (1700)

Group C, Cologne: England v Slovenia (2000)

Group C, Munich: Denmark v Serbia (2000)

June 26

Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia v Romania (1700)

Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine v Belgium (1700)

Group F, Hamburg: Czechia v Turkey (2000)

Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia v Portugal (2000)

June 29

Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland v runner-up Group B (1700)

Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany v runner-up Group C (2000)

June 30

Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: Spain v third place Group D/E/F (1700)

Round of 16, Cologne: runner-up Group B v third place Group A/D/E/F (2000)

July 1

Round of 16, Dusseldorf: runner-up Group D v runner-up Group E (1700)

Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal v third place Group A/B/C (2000)

July 2

Round of 16, Munich: winner Group E v third place Group A/B/C/D (1700)

Round of 16, Leipzig: winner Group D v runner-up Group F (2000)

July 5

Quarter-final, Stuttgart: winner round-of-16 match 3 v winner round-of-16 match 1 (1700)

Quarter-final, Hamburg: winner round-of-16 match 5 v winner round-of-16 match 6 (2000)

July 6

Quarter-final, Dusseldorf: winner round-of-16 match 4 v winner round-of-16 match 2 (1700)

Quarter-final, Berlin: winner round-of-16 match 7 v winner round-of-16 match 8 (2000)

July 9

Semi-final, Munich: winner QF1 v winner QF2 (2000)

July 10

Semi-final Dortmund: winner QF3 v winner QF4 (2000)

July 14

Final, Berlin (2000)