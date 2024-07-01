Euro 2024 TV channels: How to watch the last-16 matches on BBC and ITV
Every Euro 2024 is being shown free to air on UK TV this summer
Every game of Euro 2024 is being broadcast live on UK television as a feast of football hits our screens.
The BBC and ITVshared the 36 group games between them, and the knockout fixtures are being allocated as they come.
ITV – whose pundits include Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, as well as ex-England players Ian Wright and Gary Neville – had the tournament’s opening game between Germany and Scotland, as well as England’s final group game against Slovenia.
The BBC broadcast England’s first two group games, with Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas among their studio analysts.
Take a look below to find the TV channel for every match at Euro 2024.
Friday, June 14
Group A, Munich: Germany 5-1 Scotland
June 15
Group A, Cologne: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland
Group B, Berlin: Spain 3-0 Croatia
Group B, Dortmund: Italy 2-1 Albania
June 16
Group D, Hamburg: Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Group C, Stuttgart: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark
Group C, Gelsenkirchen: Serbia 0-1 England
June 17
Group E, Munich: Romania 3-0 Ukraine
Group E, Frankfurt: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia
Group D, Dusseldorf: Austria 0-1 France
June 18
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 3-1 Georgia
Group F, Leipzig: Portugal 2-1 Czechia
June 19
Group B, Hamburg: Croatia 2-2 Albania
Group A, Stuttgart: Germany 2-0 Hungary
Group A, Cologne: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
June 20
Group C, Munich: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia
Group C, Frankfurt: Denmark 1-1 England
Group B, Gelsenkirchen: Spain 1-0 Italy
June 21
Group E, Dusseldorf: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine
Group D, Berlin: Poland 1-3 Austria
Group D, Leipzig: Netherlands 0-0 France
June 22
Group F, Hamburg: Georgia 1-1 Czechia
Group F, Dortmund: Turkey 0-3 Portugal
Group E, Cologne: Belgium 2-0 Romania
June 23
Group A, Frankfurt: Switzerland 1-1 Germany
Group A, Stuttgart: Scotland 0-1 Hungary
June 24
Group B, Leipzig: Croatia 1-1 Italy
Group B, Dusseldorf: Albania 0-1 Spain
June 25
Group D, Berlin: Netherlands 2-3 Austria
Group D, Dortmund: France 1-1 Poland
Group C, Cologne: England 0-0 Slovenia
Group C, Munich: Denmark 0-0 Serbia
June 26
Group E. Frankfurt: Slovakia 1-1 Romania
Group E, Stuttgart: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium
Group F, Hamburg: Czechia 1-2 Turkey
Group F, Gelsenkirchen: Georgia 2-0 Portugal
June 29
Round of 16, Berlin: Switzerland 2-0 Italy
Round of 16, Dortmund: Germany 2-0 Denmark
June 30
Round of 16, Gelsenkirchen: England 2-1 Slovakia (after extra time)
Round of 16, Cologne: Spain 4-1 Georgia
July 1
Round of 16, Dusseldorf: France 1-0 Belgium
Round of 16, Frankfurt: Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (a.e.t., Portugal progress 3-0 on penalties)
July 2
Round of 16, Munich: Romania v Netherlands (1700)
Round of 16, Leipzig: Austria v Turkey (2000)
July 5
Quarter-final 1, Stuttgart: Spain/Georgia v Germany/Denmark (1700)
Quarter-final 2, Hamburg: Portugal/Slovenia v France/Belgium (2000)
July 6
Quarter-final 4, Dusseldorf: England/Slovakia v Switzerland/Italy (1700)
Quarter-final 3, Berlin: Romania/Netherlands v Austria/Turkey (2000)
July 9
Semi-final, Munich: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (2000)
July 10
Semi-final Dortmund: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (2000)
July 14
Final, Berlin (2000)
