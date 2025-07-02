England enter Euro 2025 as the holders as the Lionesses look to become European champions for a second time in Switzerland.
Sarina Wiegman’s side face a tricky group, with France, Netherlands and European championship debutants Wales all draw in a blockbuster Group D.
World champions Spain and record winners Germany will be among the favourites, while Norway and Sweden bring talented squads into the 16-team tournament.
England won the Euros on home soil in 2022, before reaching the World Cup final the following year, but the pressure will be on when they face France in their opening game on July 5.
