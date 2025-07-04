Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Euro 2025 fixtures, results and group tables

Defending champions England take on France, Netherlands and debutants Wales in the ‘group of death’

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 04 July 2025 09:53 BST
England enter Euro 2025 as the holders as the Lionesses look to become European champions for a second time in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side face a tricky group, with France, Netherlands and European championship debutants Wales all draw in a blockbuster Group D.

World champions Spain and record winners Germany will be among the favourites, while Norway and Sweden bring talented squads into the 16-team tournament.

England won the Euros on home soil in 2022, before reaching the World Cup final the following year, but the pressure will be on when they face France in their opening game on July 5.

Euro 2025 fixtures and results

Euro 2025 group tables

