Women’s Euro 2025 fixtures, results and group tables

England enter Euro 2025 as the holders as the Lionesses look to become European champions for a second time in Switzerland.
But Sarina Wiegman’s side face a tricky group, with France, Netherlands and European championship debutants Wales all draw in a blockbuster Group D.
And the Lionesses already face an uphill battle to reach the quarter-finals after defeat to France sets up a must-win clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday.
World champions Spain and record winners Germany will be among the favourites, while Norway and Sweden bring talented squads into the 16-team tournament.
