Euro 2025 live: Warnings issued as tournament kicks off in scorching heat in Switzerland
The action gets underway in Switzerland as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser before the hosts face Norway
Euro 2025 kicks off today in Switzerland, with the tournament braced for a scorching start as England continue their preparations for their opening game against France on Saturday.
The action gets underway later with the first two games from Group A. Unusually, the host nation is not involved in the curtain-raiser, with Iceland and Finland playing in the opening match this afternoon. Switzerland then take on dark horses Norway in Basel, seeking a strong start on home soil.
With Switzerland experiencing a heatwave and heat warnings declared in the country, Uefa have made the decision to relax their rules around fans bringing bottles of water to the stadium for the first couple of days, while players will be allowed cooling breaks if temperatures reach 32C.
The Lionesses arrived in Zurich on Monday and head into the European Championships as the holders, but face a challenging group that includes contenders France, Netherlands and debutants Wales. Follow all the latest news and build-up to Euro 2025 below
Heating warnings issued for first three days of the tournament
Uefa has issued heat warnings for the first three days of the tournament, so from Wednesday until Friday, with some security measures relaxed for the following games:
Thun: Iceland vs Finland
Basel: Switzerland vs Norway
Sion: Belgium vs Italy
Bern: Spain vs Portugal
Geneva: Denmark vs Sweden
St.Gallen: Germany vs Poland
Aitana Bonmati back with Spain squad ahead of Euro 2025
Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has joined up with the Spain Euro 2025 squad in Switzerland after after being treated for viral meningitis.
Bonmati, who has won the Ballon d’Or for the past two years, was absent for her country’s 3-1 friendly win over Japan on Friday as she received treatment at a Madrid hospital. She was discharged on Sunday.
The Spanish Football Federation shared photos on social media of the 27-year-old arriving at the team hotel late on Monday.
The arrival of Bonmati, who has scored 30 times in 78 matches for her country, will be a big boost for the world champions, but it remains to be seen when she will be available to play.
Uefa relaxes stadium rules as heatwave hits Switzerland
Fans will be allowed to bring bottles of water to the stadium for some of the games at the Euro 2025 as a heatwave has sent temperatures in Switzerland to over 30 degrees.
Uefa said on Tuesday that the normally strict security rules would be relaxed to allow fans attending matches on the first three days (July 2, 3 and 4) of Euro 2025 to bring a half-litre plastic or aluminium water bottle into the stadium. No glass bottles will be allowed.
The usual conditions attached to Euro 2025 tickets state that no "bottles, jugs or cans of any kind, as well as other objects made from plastic, glass or any other fragile materials" may be brought into any of the stadiums, with exceptions made for medical containers.
According to meteorological service MeteoSwiss, the temperature in Basel is expected to reach 35 degrees ahead of Switzerland's opening game against Norway on Wednesday evening, with similar temperatures expected throughout the country.
Why chaotic Norway and hosts Switzerland will set the tone for Euro 2025
Norway do not have happy memories of facing the host nation at major tournaments. At the last Euros, they were on the receiving end of the heaviest defeat in the competition’s history, demolished 8-0 by a rampant England. Then, at the last World Cup two years ago, Norway were stunned 1-0 by a plucky New Zealand side, a result that gave way to a disharmonious, chaotic campaign.
So, Norway have plenty to put right when they face hosts Switzerland in Basel on the opening day of Euro 2025.
Why chaotic Norway and hosts Switzerland will set the tone for Euro 2025
Group A kicks off Euro 2025 as hosts Switzerland in action
The opening day of Euro 2025 sees Group A in action. Usually, the hosts would play the curtain-raiser, but it is Iceland and Finland who will instead have the honour of playing the opening match of the tournament in Thun.
After that, hosts Switzerland take on dark horses Norway in Basel, in what will be their toughest match of the group stage on paper. Norway have some of the world’s best attacking players, including Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, but they have fallen apart spectacularly at the last two major tournaments.
But if things click under English coach Gemma Grainger, they could certainly be ones to watch.
Euro 2025 opening fixtures
Iceland vs Finland, 5pm BST, ITV 1
Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm BST, BBC One
Good morning
After three years of waiting, Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland as holders England go in search of a second European crown and Wales make their major tournaments debuts.
The action gets underway on Wednesday with Group A, as Iceland and Finland play the curtain-raiser. After that, hosts Switzerland will be in action against tournament dark horses Norway at St-Jakob’s Park in Basel, which will host the final on Sunday 27 July.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments