Manchester United will hope to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a home victory over Atletico Madrid.

Having somehow escaped the first leg with the tie all-square, Ralf Rangnick’s side will look to build upon a weekend win over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United face Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone will have been frustrated with his side’s inability to make Manchester United pay in their home leg, but his side will be confident they can again trouble their hosts.

However Atletico travel without a number of first team players due to injury and suspension.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Jimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

Odds

Manchester United - 24/19

Draw - 23/10

Atletico Madrid - 11/4

Prediction

Manchester United are incredibly fortunate to still be in with a chance of securing a place in the quarter-finals, given how poorly they played for so much of the first leg. Atletico Madrid are unlikely to fail to take advantage for a second time if the home side are again off-the-pace - but it could be much tighter. Manchester United 1-2 Atletico Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)