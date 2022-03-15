Manchester United have received good fitness news ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all trained on Monday and are in contention to play.

Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser secured Ralf Rangnick’s side a perhaps undeserved draw in the first leg to leave things level ahead of the second half of the Round of 16 fixture at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid are dealing with significant selection issues with several key players struggling with injury.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Jimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

Odds

Manchester United - 24/19

Draw - 23/10

Atletico Madrid - 11/4

Prediction

Manchester United are incredibly fortunate to still be in with a chance of securing a place in the quarter-finals, given how poorly they played for so much of the first leg. Atletico Madrid are unlikely to fail to take advantage for a second time if the home side are again off-the-pace - but it could be much tighter. Manchester United 1-2 Atletico Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)