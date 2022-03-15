The Champions League Round of 16 tie between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid is finely poised ahead of the second leg.

Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser secured Ralf Rangnick’s side a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital after Joao Felix had opened the scoring inside the first ten minutes.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United face Atletico Madrid

Atletico would have been frustrated not to build on that early goal against a struggling Manchester United, and must now go to Old Trafford with the encounter very much in the balance.

Manchester United have been boosted by Bruno Fernandes’ return to training after an apparent false positive test for Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Jimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

Odds

Manchester United - 24/19

Draw - 23/10

Atletico Madrid - 11/4

Prediction

Manchester United are incredibly fortunate to still be in with a chance of securing a place in the quarter-finals, given how poorly they played for so much of the first leg. Atletico Madrid are unlikely to fail to take advantage for a second time if the home side are again off-the-pace - but it could be much tighter. Manchester United 1-2 Atletico Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)