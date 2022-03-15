Manchester United and Atletico Madrid contest a place in the last-eight of the Champions League with the second leg at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid were unable to take advantage of another poor performance from Manchester United in the Spanish capital, with Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser leaving things level entering the Old Trafford half of the tie.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man United face Atletico Madrid

Both clubs were weekend winners in league action, with the Spanish side beating Cadiz and a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick powering Manchester United to a win against Tottenham.

There is no away goals rule in this year’s competition, so a second draw of any type would take the game beyond 90 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The second leg between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed lineups

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Jimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix.

Odds

Manchester United - 24/19

Draw - 23/10

Atletico Madrid - 11/4

Prediction

Manchester United are incredibly fortunate to still be in with a chance of securing a place in the quarter-finals, given how poorly they played for so much of the first leg. Atletico Madrid are unlikely to fail to take advantage for a second time if the home side are again off-the-pace - but it could be much tighter. Manchester United 1-2 Atletico Madrid (2-3 on aggregate)