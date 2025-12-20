16-year-old defender Salmon could handle the Premier League - Arteta

Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David Moyes’ Everton in the Premier League.

The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.

Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.

The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

Follow all the action in The Independent’s live blog below: