Everton vs Arsenal live: Toffees making life difficult as Arteta’s side chase Premier League top spot
The Gunners have relinquished top spot in the Premier League after Manchester City’s win over West Ham
Arsenal will look to rediscover their conviction as they travel to David Moyes’ Everton in the Premier League.
The Gunners endured a near-calamity against bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, requiring two own goals - including one in the dying seconds of stoppage time - to beat the league’s stragglers 2-1 at the Emirates.
Having lost to Aston Villa the game prior, Mikel Arteta’s side appear to be going through something of a blip and will be eager to get back to the firing form that has made them favourites for the title this season.
The pressure is on, however, with Manchester City leapfrogging them into top spot after beating West Ham earlier in the afternoon.
Follow all the action in The Independent’s live blog below:
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
20 mins: First half-chances for Arsenal as a low cross is deflected out towards Zubimendi, but the Spaniard snatches at the effort and blazes wildly over.
Gyokeres then rises to meet a curling delivery but can’t quite get enough on it to divert the ball inside the post.
'Man for man'
Here’s Richard Jolly inside the Hill Dickinson Stadium:
“Everton are going man for man in midfield in a bid to halt Arsenal - though Tim Iroegbunam v Declan Rice may not be a fair contest.”
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
14 mins: Everton aren’t allowing Arsenal to build up any sort of rhythm and they’re making life difficult from Arteta’s side, as seen by a couple of deep deliveries that given Raya trouble.
It’s been a promising start for Moyes.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
10 mins: It’s been a slow start. A lot of long balls.
A couple of crosses actually go into the box from Everton players, aiming for Barry, but they’re dealt with by Arsenal heads.
Everton are seeing a lot of the ball, so there’s that.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
6 mins: Both teams kind of feeling each other out so far - ticking it around the back before sending a searching ball long, usually to know avail. Rinse and repeat.
Everton 0-0 Arsenal
3 mins: Important early intervention by Keane to prevent Arsenal from breaking in behind.
Great noise inside the Hill Dickinson.
'Giant tifo at the Hill Dickinson - but why?'
Here’s Richard Jolly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium:
“A first giant tifo at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, for reasons that elude me. Arsenal's chance to be the Christmas No 1, although when they have been of late, they haven't won the league. But still a big match for them. They haven't won in their last three away league games.”
The teams are out
Just moments away getting underway - don’t go anywhere!
Closing in on kick-off
We’re just a few minutes away from kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Stay tuned for all the action!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks