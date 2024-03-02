Jump to content

West Ham score twice in stoppage time to beat struggling Everton

Everton’s winless run was extended to 10 matches.

Carl Markham
Saturday 02 March 2024 17:05
Kurt Zouma (second from left) celebrates West Ham’s opener (Peter Byrne/PA)
West Ham scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind at Goodison Park as a mixed afternoon for Everton striker Beto ended in a 3-1 defeat.

The Portuguese forward’s redemptive goal after missing the Toffees’ first penalty of the season had put his side ahead but his joy was short-lived.

Kurt Zouma equalised within six minutes and then Tomas Soucek, with a brilliant outside-of-the-foot strike in the 91st minute was followed by Edson Alvarez’s breakaway as Everton’s winless run was extended to 10 matches.

