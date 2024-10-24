Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Manchester United encounter a familiar foe as Erik ten Hag and his side take on Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese manager, who guided the visitors to Europa League triumph in 2017, is in his first season in Istanbul and has made a solid start, with just one defeat from the first eight league games.

In this competition, meanwhile, the Turkish club have a haul of four points, two more than Manchester United, who have failed to impress in draws with Twente and Porto.

A win would ease the pressure somewhat on the under-fire Ten Hag as he looks to make improvements on the pitch.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fenerbahce vs Manchester United?

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 24 October at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream via discovery+

Team news

Defender Jayden Oosterwolde has ruptured his ACL and is set for a long lay-off in a blow to Fenerbahce, who are also without Cengiz Under following a groin tear.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his sending off against Porto, while Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are among those sidelined by injury. Casemiro appeared to suffer a knock at the weekend and may be a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Fenerbahce XI: Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Zirkzee, Rashford.

Odds

Fenerbahce win 2/1

Draw 35/13

Manchester United win 7/5

Prediction

Fenerbahce 2-2 Manchester United

