Fifa Best awards 2021 live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV tonight

The Fifa Best awards will take place on Monday with incredible players nominated for an array of accolades.

Robert Lewandowski could retain the award he was given at the last ceremony and some fans may feel he deserves it, especially after being snubbed at the Ballon d’Or. On top of that he has scored 34 goals across all competitions so far this season but he faces tough competition in Lionel Messi and Mo Salah.

Meanwhile, Lucy Bronze will have to relinquish the gong she claimed at the last ceremony as Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso are shortlisted. Putellas is thought to be the favourite after she claimed the Ballon d’Or but Hermoso and Kerr will give her a good run for her money.

Another accolade which will be closely fought is the Puskas award with one of the spectacular goals nominated being Patrik Schick’s lob at Euro 2020.

But who else is nominated and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The ceremony will begin at 6pm GMT on Monday, 17 January at ‘Home of Fifa’ in Zurich.

How can I watch?

The awards aren’t on TV but they are available to stream on Fifa.com and their YouTube channel.

Shortlists for the awards

Fifa men’s player: Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mo Salah

Fifa women’s player: Jennifer Hermoso. Alexia Putellas and Sam Kerr

Fifa men’s coach: Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto Mancini

Fifa women’s coach: Lluis Cortes, Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman

Fifa men’s goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer

Fifa women’s goalkeeper: Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler and Stephanie Labbe

Puskas award: Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021) and Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021)