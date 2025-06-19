Florian Wirtz arrives in England for Liverpool medical ahead of £116m move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Florian Wirtz has landed in England for his Liverpool medical ahead of a British record £116m move to the club.

Liverpool came to a verbal agreement with Bayer Levekusen last week after seeing three bids turned down, with a fourth and final offer worth an initial £100m plus add-ons being accepted.

He landed at Manchester Airport this afternoon, from where he will travel to Merseyside to finalise a deal, with a medical penned in for Friday.

Wirtz also attracted attention from Bayern Munich but told the German champions he wanted to go to Liverpool and agreed personal terms with the club two weeks ago.

The new English champions are believed to have impressed him with their plan while Manchester City, who also showed an interest, switched their focus to Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

Wirtz smashes Liverpool’s transfer record as well as edging the wider British record, which is currently held by Moises Caicedo’s £115m switch to Chelsea. The Reds have previously paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk and £64m, rising to £85m, for Darwin Nunez.

Wirtz, who found the net for Germany against Portugal in the Nations League last week, has scored 34 goals in the last two seasons for Leverkusen, helping them win a first league title in 2023/24 across an unbeaten domestic season, when he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

open image in gallery Florian Wirtz touching down at Manchester Airport ( X/Marlon Irlbacher )

open image in gallery Wirtz’s expected arrival will boost Liverpool’s attacking options ( PA )

Having always been touted as one of Germany’s next big things, his supersonic rise to prominence over the past couple seasons comes after a suffering a detrimental ACL injury in 2022, which saw him out of action for 266 days.

Liverpool have already signed his Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong for £29m as they begin life after Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They are also in talks with Bournemouth, who want £45m for left-back Milos Kerkez, and could commit almost £200m to new signings within a few weeks.

