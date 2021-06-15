In what could well be labelled the most mouthwatering game of the group stages, world champions France open their Euro 2020 campaign against the ever-reliable Germany.

The Germans’ stunning first round exit in Russia three years ago was a tough one for the country to take. It has led to the recalling of stalwarts Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

Meanwhile, France enter the competition as most people’s favourites to go all the way.

But, with Portugal expected to get off to a winning start against Hungary in Group F, the pressure will be on these two teams to ensure they do not get left behind.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 in Britain and you will also be able to watch the match online through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The major team news for France remains whether or not Didier Deschamps will decide to pick the recently recalled Karim Benzema ahead of World Cup winner Olivier Giroud. Most believe he will.

Germany will almost certainly welcome Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the starting line-up, but it remains to be seen whether there is enough room for Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.

Odds

France: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Germany: 9/5

Prediction

France will want to pick up where they left off at the World Cup by dominating one of Europe’s most dominant forces. This Germany side do not come into the tournament with many people backing them as potential winners, a rare position for the national team to be in. However, that lack of overwhelming pressure may allow them to play with an air of freedom that disrupts Les Bleus and sees the points shared in their opening fixture. 1-1.