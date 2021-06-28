France vs Switzerland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest from the last-16 tie in Bucharest
France are taking on neighbours Switzerland tonight for a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.
France topped Group F in a tense finale which saw them squeeze into first place ahead of Germany after a 2-2 draw with Portugal. The world champions came into the tournaments as favourites but have yet to hit the heights of their performances in Russia three years ago. Switzerland finished third in Group A behind Italy and Wales, with only one win over group strugglers Turkey. The Swiss are the underdogs here but have shown glimpses of their quality, particularly through the performances of Xherdan Shaqiri.
Here’s France manager Didier Deschamps: “They’re a well-structured team and they have good attacking potential with [Haris] Seferović, [Breel] Embolo and Shaqiri. We must not underestimate them and it’s a knockout game so we’ll have to do everything we can to ensure we have smiles on our faces at the end of the match. The heatwave in Budapest [during France’s final group stage game] had an impact. We’ve had an extra day between games, five rather than four, while our opponents have had eight days, which is better. It’s hot here too, but a bit easier to cope with.”
Follow all the action below following the conclusion of Croatia vs Spain.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 2 Spain
70 mins: 20 minutes to go in Copenhagen and Croatia are starting to show some signs of life but they can’t get the ball off Spain. Brozovic tussles with Koke deep in his own half but he doesn‘t win the ball but takes out the man. Free kick to Spain.
Pablo Sarabia and Eric Garcia are off for Spain with Pau Torres and Dani Olmo replacing them.
Euro 2020: SAVE! Simon denies Gvardiol!
68 mins: Unai Simon’s redemption is complete. Modric threads Brozovic into the left side of the box. He cuts the ball back to Gvardiol who pokes a shot towards the near post. Simon drops to his right, stops the shot with a strong right hand and manages to smother the ball before it rolls over the goal line.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 2 Spain
66 mins: Croatia call for back up in the form of Mislav Orsic who replaces Ante Rebic. Can he give them more impetus going forward?
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 2 Spain
63 mins: Koke plays the ball out to Sarabia on the right wing. He comes inside and flings a left-footed cross into the box. Morata attempts to squeeze in front of Vida to get to the ball but the Croatian defender is strong and manages to hold him off long enough to head the ball clear.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 2 Spain
60 mins: A hour played at the Parken Stadium and Spain have come from behind to take the lead. Croatia are going to have to dig deep here and find another level. They haven’t created a great deal in front of goal and now need to score.
GOAL! Croatia 1 - 2 Spain (Azpilicueta, 57’) ⚽️
57 mins: Spain lead in Copenhagen! Spain’s focus on the left wing pays off. Pedri drives forward through the channel on the inside left before slotting the ball out wide to Torres. He carries the ball to the byline before crossing one into the six-yard box. Azpilicueta arrives and smokes a powerful header into the back of the net. Lovely goal.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 1 Spain
54 mins: This seems to be Spain’s method off attack. The ball comes out to Torres on the left again but he plays it inside to Pedri this time. Pedri dinks it into the right side of the box where the ball drops perfectly for Sarabia but his ball back into the middle is blocked and then cleared.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 1 Spain
51 mins: Close from Spain. Torres brings the ball down the left and fires a cross deep into the box. Sarabia arrives at the back post and attempts to pass it into the middle. He doens’t connect well with the ball and it bounces safely into the hands of Livakovic.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 1 Spain
48 mins: Gaya is played down the left wing and his cross into the box is defended by Vida at the near post. His headed clearance sends Vlasic bursting forward on the counter-attack but a heavy touch knocks the ball toward Laporte who belts it into the stands.
Euro 2020: Croatia 1 - 1 Spain
Second half: Andrej Kramaric replaces Bruno Petkovic in the only change for Croatia at the break. Spain are unchanged.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies