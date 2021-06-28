France go head-to-head with Switzerland in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 on Monday night, as Didier Deschamps’ team try to go a step closer to a World Cup-Euros double.

Having become world champions in Russia three years ago, the French came into this summer’s rescheduled tournament as favourites, and they did well to qualify top of Group F – the ‘group of death’ with Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

Switzerland, meanwhile, secured their spot in the knockout rounds by qualifying as one of the four best third-placed finishers. The Swiss were third in Group A, behind leaders Italy – who beat Austria in the last 16 on Saturday – and Wales, who were eliminated in the round of 16 with a 4-0 defeat by Denmark.

France will be heavily favoured in Bucharest here, but anything can happen in knockout football.

Here’s everything you need to know about France vs Switzerland:

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST in Bucharest on Monday 28 June.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on ITV, with the action also available to stream live on ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Injury will keep France forward Ousmane Dembele out for the rest of the tournament, while left-back Lucas Digne will miss this tie. As such, Deschamps will hope Lucas Hernandez is fit in time to return to the starting XI in Digne’s absence.

Thomas Lemar and Marcus Thuram sustained injuries while training, casting doubt over their involvement against Switzerland, who have a full squad available.

Thomas Lemar sustains an injury in France training (AFP via Getty Images)

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba, Tolisso; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic

Odds

France: 11/20

Draw: 14/5

Switzerland: 16/1

Prediction

France didn’t look at their best in the first round but still emerged from the ‘group of death’ unbeaten in top spot. They should have the quality and depth to avoid an upset here. France 3-0 Switzerland.