It’s not often you head into a major tournament with the very real prospect of Germany being knocked out in the group stages. But that is the case here.

Joachim Low’s side face an uphill task if they are to progress from Group F as their first two fixtures are against world champions France and then a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal outfit littered with attacking options.

Germany were dumped out in the group stages of the World Cup in 2018 and will be determined to avoid a second successive first round exit.

But they come up against a formidable, experienced side led by a devastating front three of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. It promises to be a classic clash in Munich.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 15 June.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on ITV1 in Britain and you will also be able to watch the match online through the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

The major team news for France remains whether or not Didier Deschamps will decide to pick the recently recalled Karim Benzema ahead of World Cup winner Olivier Giroud. Most believe he will.

Germany will almost certainly welcome Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the starting line-up, but it remains to be seen whether there is enough room for Chelsea pair Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe.

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.

Odds

France: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Germany: 9/5

Prediction

France will want to pick up where they left off at the World Cup by dominating one of Europe’s most dominant forces. This Germany side do not come into the tournament with many people backing them as potential winners, a rare position for the national team to be in. However, that lack of overwhelming pressure may allow them to play with an air of freedom that disrupts Les Bleus and sees the points shared in their opening fixture. 1-1.