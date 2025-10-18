Arsenal move clear at top of Premier League with tight victory at Fulham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points after Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal fired Mikel Arteta’s side to a 1-0 victory at Fulham.

Trossard scored from a corner shortly before the hour mark at Craven Cottage before Arsenal were denied the chance to double their advantage when a penalty won by Bukayo Saka was overturned by VAR.

However, despite the contentious decision, the North Londoners were able to see out the slender victory to move clear of second-placed Manchester City.

open image in gallery Arsenal eked out a crucial win at Craven Cottage ( Getty Images )

Champions Liverpool will have the chance to go back to within a point of Arsenal if they beat Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Fulham have been hard to beat on home turf this season, having dropped just two points prior to Saturday’s contest under the lights, while Arsenal have failed to win on their previous two visits here, and it was the hosts who enjoyed the best chances of the opening 30 minutes.

Harry Wilson struck two efforts wide of David Raya’s post, while Josh King called the Arsenal goalkeeper into action with a shot, designed as a cross.

Earlier, Riccardo Calafiori thought he had broken the deadlock following a brilliant finish from Jurrien Timber’s long ball and Trossard’s lay-off, but the defender was rightly flagged offside.

open image in gallery Riccardo Calafiori scored a stunner only to see it ruled out ( Getty Images )

With nine minutes to go before the interval, a chance presented itself for the goal-shy Viktor Gyokeres but his first-time strike was parried by Bernd Leno.

Moments later, Calafiori’s wicked left-foot volley from Saka’s cross fizzed just over the German’s crossbar. Arsenal were beginning to look dangerous and Declan Rice fired wide with the final kick of the first half.

Arteta’s side carried over their intent into the second half when Trossard dragged wide before Saka’s mazy run was diverted off the line by Timothy Castagne inside a statement-fuelled opening five minutes.

Fulham were intent to soak up Arsenal’s pressure and hit the visitors on the break, and Wilson’s volley from Alex Iwobi’s cross on the counter after 55 minutes provided the home support with hope.

open image in gallery Referee Anthony Taylor is sent to the VAR monitor after awarding a penalty to Arsenal – which he overturned (John Walton/PA)

But they were dashed just three minutes later when Arsenal took the lead. Saka’s in-swinging corner from the right was met by Gabriel and the Brazilian’s flick-on was bundled home off Trossard’s right knee.

It marked Trossard’s first league goal in nearly six months and Arsenal’s 37th from a corner in the league since the start of 2023-2024 season – remarkably 16 more than any other side.

Arsenal’s tails were up and a cute backheel from Trossard allowed Saka a shot at Leno’s goal which the former Arsenal man was equal to.

Saka was proving a constant menace and he looked to have earned his side a spot-kick when he was upended on the corner of the penalty area by Kevin – the substitute’s first involvement in the game.

open image in gallery Arsenal players celebrate their hard-fought win at full-time (John Walton/PA)

Anthony Taylor wasted no time in pointing to the spot but VAR adjudged Kevin took the ball before taking out the man. Taylor headed over to his pitch-side monitor and overruled his decision. A lifeline for Fulham.

With 10 minutes left Gyokeres blazed over from close range and, in nine minutes of added-on time, was denied by Leno for a second time on the night as his now seven-match wait for a goal goes on.

But it did not matter as Arsenal recorded a third consecutive league win, and fifth across all competitions, as they bid to end their 22-year wait for English football’s biggest prize.

PA